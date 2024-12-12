Creanord and Lounea Advance AI-Driven Network Optimization with AIOps

Creanord and Lounea Co-operate on Network Optimization with AIOps Creanord and Lounea Co-Operates

This collaboration with Creanord is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional network services” — Riku Päärni, CTO at Lounea

HELSINKI, FINLAND, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creanord, a leading provider of network performance monitoring and service assurance solutions, and Lounea, a major Finnish broadband fiber connectivity provider and ICT specialist, today announced the next phase of their groundbreaking AI-driven network optimization project.Building on the success of their previous collaboration, Creanord and Lounea are now integrating advanced AIOps techniques to further enhance network performance and user experience . The latest research focuses on summarizing complex network data into a simple rating system for specific network locations. This rating system provides a clear and concise overview of network health, enabling operators to quickly identify potential issues and take proactive measures.Creanord and Lounea aim to create a holistic view of network performance from both technical and user perspectives by combining the summarized network rating data with valuable customer feedback. The combined data create a holistic view of network performance from both technical and user perspectives. This integrated approach will empower operators to prioritize network improvements based on both objective metrics and subjective user experiences.“AIOps is revolutionizing network performance management and service assurance by automating routine tasks and providing actionable insights,” says Claus Still, CEO of Creanord. “By leveraging AI and ML, we can transform vast amounts of data into meaningful information that drives better decision-making and improves overall network performance.”“This collaboration with Creanord is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional network services,” says Riku Päärni CTO at Lounea. “By harnessing the power of AI, we can proactively address network issues, optimize resource allocation, and ultimately enhance the digital experience for our customers.”Creanord and Lounea are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of AI-driven network optimization and look forward to sharing further advancements in the future.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information about Creanord’s solutions, visit www.creanord.com About Lounea: Lounea is a Finnish fiber optic operator that has been creating a seamless digital life for over 130 years. We are one of the largest nationwide providers of fiber optic connections to consumers and businesses in Finland, as well as a significant expert in ICT and printing solutions.The financially stable Lounea consists of two business areas: fiber optics and ICT solutions. Our mission is to enable a seamless everyday life for our customers, both at home and at work. This means clear, reliable, and easily purchasable communication connections and business services. We are approachable and knowledgeable; your inquiries will be answered by our professional team from Lounea. Things work smoothly with us!For our owners, this means building sustainable business operations and shareholder value. Lounea has nearly 18,000 owners, and we are committed to the long-term development of their shareholder value.For more information about Lounea, visit lounea.fi.

Interview with CEO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.