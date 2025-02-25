MWC 2025 Debut: Precision Network Orchestration with Creanord PULSure Solution and Iquall’s MAT Suite Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks Iquall Networks

Autonomous networks are the future. Iquall Networks and Creanord together empower operators to deliver exceptional customer experiences while simplifying network operations.” — Claus Still, CEO of Creanord

HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creanord, a specialist in active monitoring solutions, and Iquall Networks, recognized as a Network Automation Expert, have joined forces to develop an innovative use case that fuses the best of both technologies. The joint solution comprehensively orchestrates the network by utilizing Iquall Networks’ MAT Suite for the orchestration of Network Elements and Creanord’s PULSure for delivering powerful real time observability.A Revolutionary Use Case for CSP Network ManagementThis collaboration focuses on combining the orchestration and automation capabilities of the MAT Suite with the advanced observability of Creanord PULSure. By directing measurements toward critical destinations defined by the CSP, Creanord probes detect anomalies that automatically trigger adjustments in the configuration of edge devices. This integrated mechanism reroutes traffic preferences toward the affected destinations, ensuring an immediate response and mitigating any incident that might affect service quality.“Autonomous networks are the future, and this partnership accelerates our journey. By combining Iquall Networks' powerful orchestration platform with Creanord's robust PULSore service assurance, we're empowering operators to deliver exceptional customer experiences while simplifying network operations.”— Claus Still, CEO, Creanord“The integration of our MAT Suite — applicable to MAT Framework, ADN, T-Flow, and Dark Ops — with Creanord’s PULSure solution represents a qualitative leap in network orchestration and response capabilities. This collaboration enables us to dynamically manage Network Elements while providing robust observability that anticipates and resolves incidents in real time.”— Lucas Iglesias, Technical Marketing Manager, Iquall NetworksKey Benefits of the Integrated Solution• Dynamic Orchestration: Iquall Networks’ MAT Engine efficiently manages Network Elements, facilitating the automation and orchestration of critical processes.• Advanced Observability: Creanord PULSure offers precise, continuous service assurance that detects real time anomalies to trigger automatic responses.• Proactive Incident Mitigation: The joint solution reroutes traffic preferences toward affected destinations, minimizing the impact of failures and ensuring stable connectivity.• Innovation in CSP Networks: By combining management and observability capabilities, this solution sets a new standard for resilience and operational efficiency in CSP networks.Demo at MWC 2025Attendees at MWC 2025 will have the opportunity to experience this revolutionary solution live. Iquall Networks will showcase an interactive demo at its booth, demonstrating how the network is orchestrated in real time using the MAT Engine combined with the advanced observability of Creanord PULSure. This demonstration will allow CSPs to witness firsthand the integration’s benefits, highlighting its immediate incident response and traffic optimization capabilities.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information about Creanord’s solutions, visit www.creanord.com About Iquall Networks: Iquall Networks is a telecom-oriented software company specializing in Network Automation. Since 2008, we have consistently provided innovative telecommunications services and software platforms that enhance the operations and efficiency of communication service providers.Our solutions address key challenges faced by CSPs, such as challenges in fulfilling SLAs, which can lead to customer experience issues, delays in launching new services, and the complexity and slow pace of innovation. By automating critical processes, we help service providers reduce operational inefficiencies, mitigate technical debt, and improve governance across network automation.With over 100 integrations and more than 500 automation use cases, we are enabling DevOps practices to drive operational efficiency and technological innovation in Tier 1 and Tier 2 CSPs.For more information, visit www.iquall.net

Interview with CEO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.