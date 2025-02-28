NEXUS and Creanord partner to deliver comprehensive Service Assurance and Customer Experience Monitoring Solutions Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks Nexus Telecom Switzerland AG - Precision made in Switzerland for over 20 years

We are thrilled to partner with Creanord to offer a truly holistic view of network quality and end-to-end user performance” — Christian Eichenberger, CTO at NEXUS

HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus Telecom Switzerland AG, a leading provider of passive end-to-end network performance, automation and customer experience analytics, and Creanord Ltd., a specialist in active network performance monitoring and service assurance, today announced a strategic partnership to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions for network operators and service providers. The collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to offer unparalleled insights into service quality and customer experience.The partnership brings together two complementary technologies to provide a holistic view of network quality and user experience. NEXUS utilizes passive analysis to understand the customer experience across different applications and customer groups by analyzing real-time network traffic. This allows operators to identify issues affecting specific users or services without impacting network performance. Creanord’s active monitoring solutions generate real-time data and proactive analysis on user experience and end-to-end as well as segmented network performance. By actively generating test traffic, Creanord's solutions provide insights into potential bottlenecks and performance issues before they impact real users. By integrating the capabilities of both companies, network operators will gain unprecedented visibility and control over their networks, ensuring optimal performance and service quality."We are thrilled to partner with Creanord to offer a truly holistic view of network quality and end-to-end user performance," said Christian Eichenberger, CTO at NEXUS. "Our passive analysis provides real-world insights into how customers are experiencing services, while Creanord's active monitoring allows us to proactively identify and address potential issues. Together, we provide a complete solution that empowers operators to optimize their networks and deliver exceptional customer experiences.""This partnership is a perfect synergy," said Claus Still, CEO of Creanord. "NEXUS’ expertise in passive analysis complement our active monitoring capabilities excellently. Together, we offer a best-in-class solution that allows operators to understand their networks better and take proactive steps to optimize service quality. This co-operation aligns magnificently with our mission to turn data into outperforming networks."The combined solutions from NEXUS and Creanord offer several key benefits:• Comprehensive visibility: Gain a complete understanding of network performance and customer experience through both passive and active monitoring.• Proactive problem solving: Identify and address potential issues before they impact real users.• Improved network reliability: Optimize network performance and ensure service availability.• Enhanced customer experience: Deliver exceptional quality of service and customer satisfaction.• Reduced operational costs: Streamline network management and reduce troubleshooting time.This partnership marks a significant step forward in network and customer experience monitoring, providing operators with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. The companies are committed to continuously innovate and evolve their joint solutions to meet the ever-changing demands of modern networks About Nexus Telecom Switzerland AG: NEXUS is an international software solution provider fully dedicated to telecom industry. Our Passive Network Monitoring Solution NexusNETVIEW , fully 5G ready, has been seamlessly developed since more than 25 years, covering all mobile networks and fix net technologies. Reliability, stability, high performance, vendor agnostic, automation and real-time end-to-end correlation are our USPs highly appreciated by our customers.For more information about NEXUS’ solutions, visit www.nexustelecom.com About Creanord Ltd.: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information about Creanord’s solutions, visit www.creanord.com

Interview with CEO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2024

