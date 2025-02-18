Eutelsat OneWeb chooses Creanord to Power Next-Gen TWAMP Performance Hub Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks

HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneWeb, a leading Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operator and part of the Eutelsat Group, has selected Creanord PULSure to drive its next-generation Performance Hub, setting a new benchmark for satellite network monitoring. This strategic move reinforces OneWeb’s commitment to delivering high-quality, low-latency global connectivity using the most advanced TWAMP active monitoring solutions available today.To meet the evolving scalability and performance demands of LEO satellite communications, OneWeb has replaced its legacy monitoring technology with Creanord PULSure—a robust, AI-powered solution designed to handle the unique challenges of dynamic satellite networks, including rapid link transitions and continuous handovers. By leveraging industry-leading TWAMP capabilities, OneWeb gains real-time network visibility, enhanced service assurance, and a superior end-user experience.“Investing in Creanord PULSure was a strategic decision to enhance scalability and meet the stringent performance requirements of LEO satellite operations,” said Miguel Morgado, Senior Manager at OneWeb.“Creanord’s advanced TWAMP-based active monitoring allows us to continuously measure and optimize network performance, ensuring seamless, high-quality connectivity for customers worldwide.” TWAMP (Two-Way Active Measurement Protocol) is the gold standard for network performance assessment, particularly in dynamic satellite environments. By integrating Creanord’s PULSure solution, which combines the AI/ML-powered PULScore analytics engine with PULSensor virtual probes for cloud, OneWeb unlocks a cutting-edge TWAMP monitoring framework capable of precisely measuring latency, jitter, and packet loss across its global satellite network.“Creanord is proud to support OneWeb’s mission to bridge the digital divide with high-quality, resilient satellite connectivity,” said Claus Still, CEO of Creanord.“Our fully cloud-compatible PULSure solution, powered by industry-leading TWAMP active monitoring, delivers essential performance insights, ensuring OneWeb’s network operates at the highest service levels—even in the most challenging conditions.”By deploying Creanord PULSure, OneWeb continues to lead the way in LEO satellite communications, ensuring its global infrastructure remains at the forefront of innovation. This collaboration reinforces OneWeb’s ability to provide ultra-reliable, low-latency connectivity for businesses, governments, and communities worldwide.________________________________________About Eutelsat OneWeb: Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. For more information about Eutelsat OneWeb, visit https://oneweb.net/ About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally. For more information about Creanord, visit www.creanord.com For more information on Creanord PULSure and its TWAMP active monitoring capabilities, visit www.creanord.com/solutions

