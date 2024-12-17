Calm CEO Explores Mental Health and Leadership with Industry Icons

Calm CEO David Ko releases "Recharge" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Recharge: Boosting Your Mental Battery One Conversation at a Time" by David Ko is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon David Ko wants to change the way we talk about mental health in this country. In "Recharge," Ko, CEO of Calm, the leading consumer mental health company, shares personal insights and candid conversations with prominent figures, offering a blend of relatable experiences and actionable strategies for navigating stress, anxiety, and burnout. Using the metaphor of the mind as a battery, Ko helps readers identify their mental energy levels and adopt practices to recharge and build emotional resilience."Recharge" features conversations and insights from actor and comedian Randall Park, radio personality Delilah, rapper Macklemore, former Apple CEO John Sculley, and former NFL player Carl Nassib. Each conversation offers practical techniques for managing stress, achieving a better work-life balance, and building emotional resilience.Stressed CEOs, busy parents, and those simply seeking self-improvement will all find something in "Recharge."“Before we take on the world’s challenges, we have to start with charging our personal batteries to ensure we’re at our best,” Ko said. “The conversations in this book give you a behind-the-scenes look at how high-achievers, high-intensity people approach mental health.”All proceeds from the book will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About David KoDavid Ko is the CEO of Calm, the leading consumer mental health company and the #1 app for better sleep, less stress, and mindful living. With a background in healthcare and technology, he has dedicated his career to improving mental wellness on a large scale. Ko’s personal journey from experiencing panic attacks as a teenager to leading Calm has given him unique insights into the importance of mental health. Under his leadership, Calm has become a trusted resource for millions, recognized as the #1 app for sleep, mindfulness, and stress management.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactsTate Causey, tcausey@forbesbooks.com

