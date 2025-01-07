Revolutionizing Recycled Paper: New Leaf Paper Earns Green Master Recognition for Exceptional Sustainability Practices

New Leaf Paper celebrates earning Green Master status from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council, highlighting its leadership in sustainability. The Green Masters® Certification Mark indicates that New Leaf Paper, Inc. has identified and is effectively managing material sustainability issues. New Leaf Paper is a founding B-Corporation. Our mission is to be the leading national source for sustainable paper solutions.

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Leaf Paper, Inc., a national leader in environmentally responsible paper solutions, has been awarded Green Master status by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC) as part of its Green Masters Program® The Green MastersCertification Mark recognizes New Leaf Paper’s commitment to sustainability, advancing product circularity and life cycle management within the commercial and light industrial sectors.The Green Masters Program categorizes participants into four levels—Adapting, Advancing, Maturing, and Green Master—based on integrating sustainability into business practices.Achieving Green Master status signifies that New Leaf Paper has identified and effectively managed its material sustainability challenges and is also driving transformational change for a more sustainable future.Additionally, New Leaf Paper has been named a Top Performer in key categories:- Product Circularity & Life Cycle Management- Materials Management- Less than 100 Employees"For over 15 years, the Green Masters Program has been a hallmark of sustainability excellence in Wisconsin," said WSBC Managing Director Jessy Servi Ortiz. "New Leaf Paper exemplifies how businesses can embed sustainability into their core operations while delivering measurable environmental and societal benefits. Their leadership sets an inspiring example for others to follow."Driving Sustainable InnovationNew Leaf Paper’s groundbreaking approach to sustainable paper products continues to redefine industry norms. From its focus on high post-consumer recycled fiber content to its commitment to reducing environmental footprints, the company delivers solutions that prioritize the health of our planet.“New Leaf Paper champions building better sustainability values into business decisions,” said Shannon Bone, President of New Leaf Paper, Inc. “We hold ourselves and our products to the highest standards. We run our business transparently and lead the industry with innovative paper solutions that protect and preserve our planet’s resources.”Leadership Through CollaborationAs part of the WSBC Green Masters Program, New Leaf Paper joins over 380 Wisconsin businesses that have leveraged the program to accelerate sustainability throughout their value chains. The program, aligned with internationally recognized standards, helps organizations define, prioritize, measure, and manage their sustainability initiatives, fostering continuous improvement.About New Leaf Paper, Inc.New Leaf Paper is a national leader in environmentally responsible paper solutions, specializing in high post-consumer recycled fiber content products. The company is a proud B Corporation and FSC-certified organization. All papers are made in North America, processed chlorine-free, and carry the Ancient Forest Friendly certification. To learn more or place an order, visit www.NewLeafPaper.com About the Wisconsin Sustainable Business CouncilThe Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC) is a member organization committed to advancing sustainability principles through business collaboration and education. WSBC empowers companies to enhance sustainability outcomes, measure progress, and drive positive impacts. For more information, visit www.wisconsinsustainability.com

