New Leaf Green Notes™ Earn Top Honors for Sustainability

Pocket-sized Green Notes™: sustainable memo books made from 100% post-consumer recycled paper, helping to protect endangered trees in North America. Perfect for jotting down your thoughts while making a difference for our planet. Shannon Bone, President of New Leaf Paper, and Sabrina Schwietzer, VP of Retail Marketing & Sales, proudly accept the 2024 Sustainable Product Award for Green Notes™. New Leaf Paper is a founding B-Corporation. Our mission is to be the leading national source for sustainable paper solutions.

Memo Book for Conscious Consumers

Every purchase empowers consumers to support our planet and our communities.” — Sabrina Schwietzer

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Leaf Paper, Inc. , a founding B Corporation and pioneer in sustainable paper solutions, proudly announces that its New Leaf Green Notes ™ memo books have been honored with the 2024 Sustainable Product Award by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC) This prestigious accolade recognizes Wisconsin businesses demonstrating exceptional leadership in sustainable innovation and triple-bottom-line environmental, social, and economic impacts.The Sustainable Product Award highlights products that exemplify sustainable design principles and foster meaningful change. New Leaf Green Notes was recognized for its innovative use of materials and commitment to minimizing environmental impact while supporting ecological restoration and community well-being.New Leaf Green Notes are crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber, eliminating the need for virgin materials and significantly reducing energy and water consumption during production. Chlorine-free processing and vegetable-based inks further minimize environmental impact, while packaging and shipping incorporate recycled materials, supporting circular economy practices.“Winning this award supports our belief that sustainable design has the power to create meaningful change,” said Sabrina Schwietzer, Vice President, Retail Marketing & Sales of New Leaf Paper, Inc. “Green Notes goes beyond being a high-quality memo book. We contribute to global reforestation efforts through our partnership with One Tree Planted and donate 3% of the proceeds to organizations working to save endangered trees in North America. Every purchase empowers consumers to support our planet and our communities.”Aligned with New Leaf Paper’s broader sustainability goals, Green Notes supports conservation and restoration efforts through partnerships with non-profits such as The American Chestnut Foundation, Redwood Forest Foundation Inc., Holden Forests & Gardens, and One Tree Planted, which drive ecological restoration and forest conservation. Through these partnerships, New Leaf Paper strengthens its mission to create a healthier planet and thriving communities.This recognition underscores New Leaf Paper’s dedication to creating innovative products that contribute to environmental resilience and community health, setting a high standard for sustainable design within the industry.About New Leaf Paper, Inc.New Leaf Paper is a national leader in environmentally responsible paper solutions, specializing in high post-consumer recycled fiber content products. The company is a proud B Corporation and FSC-certified organization. All papers are made in North America, processed chlorine-free, and carry the Ancient Forest Friendly certification. To learn more or place an order, visit www.NewLeafPaper.com

Green Notes from New Leaf Paper

