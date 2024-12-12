Eco-Friendly Elegance: New Leaf Paper's Softcover Journals Spotlighted in B Corp Holiday Gift Guide

Beautifully embossed, solid-color made with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber. Perfect for everyday use, these journals are vegan, made in the USA, and printed with eco-friendly vegetable inks With 192 lined or dotted pages made from 100% recycled fiber, these durable, eco-friendly journals are ideal for mindful notes, schedules, or creative ideas New Leaf Paper is a founding B-Corporation. Our mission is to be the leading national source for sustainable paper solutions.

Celebrate Sustainability with New Leaf Paper’s Softcover Journals, Perfect for Thoughtful Holiday Gifting and Featured in the B Corp Gift Guide.

Our Softcover Journals are not only beautifully designed and functional, but they also contribute to global reforestation efforts, making them a meaningful gift choice this holiday season.” — Sabrina Schwietzer

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Leaf Paper, Inc., a leader in environmentally responsible paper solutions, is honored to announce that its Softcover Journals have been featured in the 2024 B Corp Holiday Gift Guide for Impact . This recognition highlights the company's commitment to sustainability and offers consumers eco-friendly gift options for the holiday season.The B Corp Holiday Gift Guide for Impact showcases products from Certified B Corporations that prioritize environmental and social responsibility. New Leaf Paper's inclusion in this guide for the second consecutive year underscores its dedication to producing high-quality, sustainable products that resonate with conscious consumers.Sustainable CraftsmanshipNew Leaf Paper's Softcover Journals are crafted with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber paper and are printed with vegetable-based inks, ensuring a minimal environmental footprint. Available in two sizes and three cover colors—Navy Blue, Charcoal Gray, and Hunter Green—these journals offer lined or dotted pages to suit various preferences. Each purchase supports reforestation efforts by donating to One Tree Planted, reinforcing the company's commitment to environmental stewardship.A Thoughtful Gift for the Conscious Consumer"Being featured again in the B Corp Holiday Gift Guide affirms our mission to provide products that align with the values of sustainability-minded individuals," said Sabrina Schwietzer, Vice President, Retail Marketing & Sales of New Leaf Paper, Inc. "Our Softcover Journals are not only beautifully designed and functional, but they also contribute to global reforestation efforts, making them a meaningful gift choice this holiday season."About New Leaf Paper, Inc.New Leaf Paper is a national leader in environmentally responsible paper solutions, specializing in high post-consumer recycled fiber content products. The company is a proud B Corporation and FSC-certified organization. All papers are made in North America, processed chlorine-free, and carry the Ancient Forest Friendly certification. To learn more or place an order, visit www.NewLeafPaper.com

Journals from New Leaf Paper

