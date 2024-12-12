Sherman and Thex Elevated to Vice Presidents at National CACFP Association

Pair recognized for leadership and dedication to NCA

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) is pleased to announce the promotion of two team members to Vice President within the association. Elizabeth Sherman has been elevated to the position of Vice President of Operations & Finance, and Alexia Thex has been promoted to the position Vice President of Policy, Partnerships & Events.“I am deeply grateful for the impact that both Elizabeth and Alexia have made at NCA,” stated Lisa Mack, President & CEO. “In addition to their leadership and vision, their commitment to NCA’s mission and the CACFP community have truly made them standout members of our team. They have flourished in tandem with the association’s growth, and I am confident that they will continue to be instrumental in NCA’s success in years to come.”Sherman joined NCA in 2016 and most recently served as the Director of Operations. As the Vice President of Operations & Finance, Sherman will oversee NCA’s finances, membership, event registration, data and contact management, customer service and the certification program. Additionally, she ensures that the NCA staff has the tools, training and resources it needs to continue its success and growth.“Having dedicated the past eight years to the association, I am genuinely excited to continue this journey and play a key role in shaping its future growth,” said Sherman. “My passion for furthering our mission to support the CACFP community has only deepened, and I look forward to contributing even more to our shared goals and vision.”Thex has been with NCA since 2014, most recently serving as the Director of Policy & Partnerships. She has been leading NCA’s advocacy efforts and advancing the mission and interests of association members and stakeholders while forming long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships with corporations and organizations that further the mission of NCA since 2020. In her elevated position, Thex will also oversee NCA’s nutrition education and events, which help support the success of CACFP stakeholders.“It is a privilege to work with and support the thousands of CACFP operators and sponsors who work tirelessly to provide nutritious meals to millions of children and adults. The CACFP is critical in giving the youngest children a healthy start and is also a vital support for child and adult care. I look forward to continuing this important work – raising awareness of all the good being done in the food program,” added Thex.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.