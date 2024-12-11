Argon releases the FHZ612-SIM Simulator for Thermo Telepole

Argon has expanded their range of accessories by creating the simulation FHZ612 extension radiation probe for use with the popular and effective FH 40 G-SIM

I am thrilled with how effectively this simulator probe enhances training in the use of this piece of equipment. Nuclear power station customer feedback from initial trials has been outstanding.” — Steven Pike

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argon Electronics have once again expanded their range of simulation accessories by creating the simulation FHZ612 extension radiation probe for use with the popular and effective FH 40 G-SIM.

Based upon the Thermofisher Scientific FH40 TG Teleprobe mounted with a FHZ612 detector, the FHZ612-SIM can be used with Argon’s FH40 G SIM and Thermofisher’s FH 40 TG Telescopic pole. It can be used to create a training system for the effective use of the Teleprobe, ensuring personnel understand the correct, safe and effective use of this important instrument.

Users can deploy our safe, environmentally friendly simulation radiological sources so that shielding prevents the mounted FH40G-SIM with its integral simulated sensor from obtaining full exposure to the simulation source, whilst the simulation FHZ612 detector mounted at the end of the extendable Teleprobe receives the full unshielded dose rate exposure. Both measurements are indicated on the FH 40 G-SIM display, allowing the trainee to appreciate the difference in dose rate at the two locations, and the importance of the use of shielding / maintaining a distance from a radioactive source.

Furthermore, as the FH40 G-SIM and FHZ612-SIM are compatible with Thermofisher’s Teleprobe, users can utilise their existing Teleprobe for a cost-effective training solution.

Steven Pike, Argon Founder and Managing Director, said: “I am thrilled with how effectively this simulator probe enhances training in the use of this important piece of equipment. Nuclear power station customer feedback from initial trials has been outstanding.”

Argon's environmentally friendly, safe radiation training systems use simulated radionuclide emitters, enabling a variety of indoor and outdoor scenarios for Beta/Gamma search and survey, radionuclide identification, contamination monitoring, and dose rate assessment.

Argon’s simulators are easy to use and require no preventative maintenance or regular calibration. Used alone or integrated with our Live or Virtual training solutions, users can create and repeat a wide variety of safe, “regulation free” scenarios to fulfil their radiological hazard training needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.