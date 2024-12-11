LaserForm & Machine, Inc. expanding Kershaw County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – LaserForm & Machine, Inc. (LaserForm & Machine), a metal fabrication and machine shop, today announced it is expanding its operations in Kershaw County. The company’s $16 million investment will create 32 new jobs.

Founded in 1994, LaserForm & Machine produces low- and high-volume quantities to meet customers’ needs. The company’s capabilities include laser cutting, forming, turret punching, welding, machining and powder coating.

LaserForm & Machine will expand its Kershaw County metal fabrication operation by purchasing a 101,000-square-foot facility located at 412 Groves Street in Lugoff. In addition to its existing Kershaw County operation, which will remain operational, the company also operates a facility in Richland County.

Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the LaserForm & Machine team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Kershaw County to assist with the costs of building renovations.

QUOTES

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to expand our operations in Kershaw County. This expansion represents a significant investment by our company which will allow us to better support our current customer base while also positioning us to aggressively pursue future opportunities. We very much appreciate the support received from Kershaw County and look forward to growing our relationship in the future.” -LaserForm & Machine, Inc. General Manager Chris M. Cromer

“LaserForm & Machine’s expansion is a testament to the thriving business environment we have created throughout South Carolina. We welcome this investment and the 32 jobs it will create in Kershaw County and look forward to LaserForm & Machine’s continued success in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is great to see another one of our existing companies find success and grow its operations in our state. LaserForm & Machine’s expansion is a big win for the local community, and we celebrate this significant $16 million investment in Kershaw County. ” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled to celebrate LaserForm & Machine, Inc. creating quality jobs and investing heavily in Kershaw County. We’re grateful to LaserForm’s leaders for choosing to expand in Kershaw County, and we look forward to seeing the company grow and prosper here.” -Kershaw County Council Chairman Ben Connell

“We are excited to celebrate this significant expansion in Kershaw County as LaserForm & Machine, Inc. continues to grow, showcasing their confidence in our region’s potential. This milestone reflects the remarkable momentum building across South Carolina, and we couldn’t be prouder of Kershaw County and the ongoing progress in the Central SC region.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

FIVE FAST FACTS