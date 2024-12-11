MPD Searching for Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a business that occurred in Northeast.

On Sunday, December 8, 2024, at approximately 4:38 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The employee complied and the suspect then fled the scene with the money.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/DDO_0Z2iEWA

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24190214