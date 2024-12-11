MPD Investigating Southeast Fatal Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a teenage driver in Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 4:12 a.m., a Lexus RC350, being operated by a 16-year-old male with a 16-year-old male passenger, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Reed Terrace and Southern Avenue, Southeast.

A Jeep Wrangler travelling southbound on Southern Avenue, entered the intersection and struck the Lexus. Both occupants of the Lexus were trapped and freed by members of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Prince George’s County Fire Department. Both occupants were transported to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the driver nor passenger inside the Jeep were injured.

The investigation revealed the Lexus was reported stolen in Prince George’s County, Maryland on Monday, December 9. A stolen firearm was recovered from inside the Lexus.

The driver of the Jeep, 36-year-old Sean Stokes, of Clinton, MD, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old Areohn Savoy, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411

CCN: 24191084

