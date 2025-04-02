MPD Seeking Suspect of Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a business burglary that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, at approximately 12:03 a.m., the suspects unlawfully entered a business located in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspects took property from the property and then fled the scene.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, on March 28, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30-year-old Chala Girma Degu of no fixed address, was located, arrested, and charged with Burglary Two. On March 29, 2025, officers identified and arrested a second suspect, 40-year-old Dominick Paris of no fixed address, who was also charged with Burglary Two.

One of the suspects remains outstanding and can be seen in the photo below and this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vz05Kijyczo

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent (crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25044380

###