FDLE: Holiday safety tips for Floridians

December 9, 2024



TALLAHASEE, Fla. – It’s holiday season and Floridians are shopping, spending time with loved ones and celebrating across the state. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) urges citizens to be vigilant during the holidays, as the presence of threats, scams and risks are higher during this time of year.



Criminals may try to take advantage of holiday shoppers, whether in shopping malls, stores or online.



When shopping at stores, following these tips can help you keep yourself and your purchases safe: Always park in well-lit, well-travelled areas.

Make sure to lock your vehicle.

Take a photo of where you park so you can easily find your car.

Keep your purse close to your body or your wallet in an inside coat pocket or front pants pocket.

When paying at the register, don't take your money out until asked and don't flash a lot of cash.

If shopping with children, select a central location to meet in case you are separated. Teach kids how to ask a security guard or employee for help if they're lost.

Try to only use one credit card. If a data breach or identity theft occurs, you can reduce the risk of having multiple cards compromised.

Always keep your shopping bags away from opposing pedestrian traffic (if someone is walking towards your right, keep your bag on the left).

If you’re taking a break from shopping, keep your purchases in your trunk so they are not visible to passersby.

When shopping online, stay alert for fake marketplace listings, unsecure websites and phishing/smishing scams. Citizens can also keep themselves safer from scammers and bad actors by following these best practices: Make sure you’re shopping on secure websites (usually labelled with “https” or a padlock).

Stick to reputable retailers you know and, preferably, have shopped with before.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi to make purchases.

Always use a credit card when shopping online. If you are scammed, it can be easier to get your money returned than on a debit card.

Do your research on any deals. If a deal seems too good to be true, it may be a scam to get your financial and personal identification information.

Avoid clicking any links in suspicious, unsolicited texts and emails, as they can be used to gain access to your information.

Monitor your credit card and bank accounts.

During the holiday season deliveries and packages increase, which attracts porch pirates to neighborhoods. Citizens can deter porch pirates using the following tips: Invest in a security system or a camera system that can be set up with view of your porch.

Keep your doors and windows locked.

Use a porch lock-box or leave specific delivery instructions to help delivery drivers leave the package in a safe place.

Coordinate with a neighbor so they can bring in packages for you when you’re not going to be home.

If sending a package, let the recipient know approximately when the package will be delivered so they can arrange for it to be brought inside safely.

Keep holiday celebrations festive by staying safe.



The holiday season brings plenty of opportunities for Floridians to have fun at community events, but it can also increase the risk of impaired driving. Follow these tips and stay safe: Always designate a sober driver when going out as a group.

If you’re going out alone, avoid drinking alcohol. If you decide to drink, call a taxi or ride-share service to take you home. You can coordinate with a friend or the same services to bring you back the next day to retrieve your car.

Avoid drinking excessively so you can stay aware of your surroundings.

Make sure someone you trust knows where you are by sharing your location or contacting them.

Never accept a drink unless you have witnessed it being made by the bartender.

Never leave your drink unattended, as to avoid being tampered with.

There is a potential for increased risk of emergencies and threats at large events, spiritual and holiday-related gatherings. Citizens can use these tips when going to large events during the holidays: Make sure to always travel with your group, especially if you have children with you.

Plan an emergency exit route, be aware of all emergency exits and determine a safe meeting place.

Make sure everyone in your party knows where to meet in case they get separated from the group.

Stay aware and vigilant of your surroundings.

If you see something, say something! Report suspicious activity to 855-FLA-SAFE or call 911.

FDLE urges citizens to be extra careful this holiday season, but to also enjoy it to the fullest! Report suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency or call 855-FLA-SAFE. For more information about the indicators of suspicious activity, visit Florida’s “If You See Something, Say Something” tool kit here:

