GoComet Partners with Coneksion® to Revolutionize Ocean Freight Booking for Customers

Through this partnership, GoComet enables seamless connectivity with all leading ocean carriers, ensuring instant e-booking for ocean freight.

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coneksion®, a leading provider of supply chain and logistics data connectivity solutions, and GoComet, an AI-powered transportation visibility platform that automates end-to-end logistics for manufacturing companies, have announced a partnership to enhance ocean booking capabilities for GoComet customers worldwide.

As part of the partnership, coneksion® delivers a comprehensive data connectivity solution that enables seamless integration between GoComet and carriers to facilitate instant e-booking for ocean freight. This partnership is part of GoComet’s larger vision of building the industry's first end-to-end cross-border logistics management platform. Leveraging coneksion’s capabilities, GoComet customers will soon be able to execute Bookings and make key document exchanges like Shipping Instructions and Bill of Lading, amongst other messages, automating yet another laborious manual process for its global customers.

“Again, a great cooperation on ocean freight data connectivity—clearly, it’s time to modernize this industry’s data exchange. We are excited to collaborate with GoComet to facilitate seamless integration and provide an efficient onboarding experience for GoComet’s customers and their trading partners,” said Jaakko Elovaara, CEO of coneksion.

ABOUT GOCOMET

The world's most intuitive, easy-to-use supply chain visibility platform, GoComet is powered by AI and automates end-to-end logistics for manufacturing companies. It enables businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology to innovate logistics and reduce costs. Utilized by enterprises across industries, GoComet combines the power of data science with machine intelligence to maximize savings and make logistics management efficient and fast by reducing manual workloads, eliminating miscommunication and leveraging data. GoComet reports more than 500+ enterprises including Bazooka Candy, Lycra, Amcor and General Mills.

For more information, please visit www.gocomet.com



ABOUT CONEKSION®

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain.

Coneksion® enables customers to scale their business and automation needs through its unified and modern platform for API and EDI transactions in the global logistics and supply chain domain. Our solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and available as a fully managed integration service.

We enable quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any type. Integrating with carriers, logistics services providers, ecosystems, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, coneksion® provides scale, speed, and agility for the global market. A seamless and timely flow of 100 percent accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all their supply chain processes.

Coneksion® operates globally, with offices in Europe and the United States.

For more information, visit www.coneksion.com

