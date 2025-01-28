Coneksion® Partners with Nowports to Enhance Nowports' Digital Freight Solutions

This cooperation enhances Nowports' solution and streamlines global logistics freight processes for its customers.

This cooperation enhances Nowports' solution and streamlines global logistics freight processes for its customers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coneksion®, a leading provider of supply chain and logistics data connectivity solutions, and Nowports, a cutting-edge digital freight forwarder for Latin America, have announced a partnership to enhance Nowports' solution and streamline global logistics freight processes for its customers.

Through this collaboration, coneksion® provides a robust data connectivity solution that seamlessly integrates Nowports with key stakeholders, including shippers (BCOs), carriers, and other operational systems. This integration ensures smooth interactions across the entire logistics journey, enabling automation and real-time data exchange for bookings, tracking, and critical e-documents such as Shipping Instructions and Bills of Lading.

By automating data exchange and ensuring real-time integration, this cooperation enhances operational efficiency, reduces errors, and simplifies workflows for Nowports, their customers and partners.

"By powering our advanced technology with coneksion’s cutting-edge data connectivity solution, Nowports underscores its commitment to providing our customers with a fully digitalized and efficient logistics platform revolutionizing freight forwarding in Latin America and beyond." said Ilse de Bruin, Chief Digital Officer of Nowports.

"Partnering with Nowports represents another step toward modernizing ocean freight data connectivity,” said Jaakko Elovaara, CEO of Coneksion. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Nowports to provide seamless integrations and enable their customers to achieve greater efficiency and visibility in their logistics operations."



ABOUT NOWPORTS

Nowports is a digital freight forwarder expert in LATAM. The company connects all logistics players in a unique ecosystem that simplifies process, optimizes shipments, and facilitates the expansion of your business in international trade. Nowports is a specialized freight forwarder in Latin America with 7+ offices across the region and 120+ global partners.

For more information about Nowports, visit www.nowports.com.

ABOUT CONEKSION®

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain.

Coneksion® enables customers to scale their business and automation needs through its unified and modern platform for API and EDI transactions in the global logistics and supply chain domain. Our solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and available as a fully managed integration service.

We enable quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any type. Integrating with carriers, logistics services providers, ecosystems, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, coneksion® provides scale, speed, and agility for the global market. A seamless and timely flow of 100 percent accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all their supply chain processes.

Coneksion® operates globally, with offices in Europe and the United States.

For more information, visit www.coneksion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.