Curasia Endoscopy Centre Receives Singapore SME 500 Award for Healthcare Excellence

Curasia Endoscopy Centre receives the prestigious Singapore SME 500 Award, recognized for its outstanding contributions to preventive healthcare in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore – Curasia Endoscopy Centre has proudly received the Singapore SME 500 Award, a distinguished accolade celebrating its exceptional achievements in the healthcare industry. This award underscores the centre’s unwavering dedication to advancing preventive healthcare, innovative endoscopy services, and its pivotal role in combating colorectal cancer through early detection.

The Singapore SME 500 Award is a mark of distinction, honoring businesses that demonstrate outstanding management, operational excellence, and impactful contributions to their respective industries. Curasia’s recognition highlights its innovative approach to providing accessible and affordable endoscopic services, particularly in gastroscopy and colonoscopy. These services are vital in the early detection and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer, one of Singapore’s most prevalent health concerns.

Curasia Endoscopy Centre, established in 2021, has been instrumental in reshaping preventive healthcare in Singapore. Its focus on early detection and patient-centered care has made it a trusted name in the medical community. The centre operates from two conveniently located centres in Jurong East and Orchard, providing comprehensive endoscopy services tailored to each patient’s needs. With seamless processes, including financial counseling, transportation support, and personalized consultations, Curasia ensures a positive healthcare journey for all its patients.

The award celebrates Curasia’s proactive efforts in addressing public health issues, particularly its mission to reduce colorectal cancer rates in Singapore. By combining medical expertise with patient education, the centre empowers individuals to take control of their health and prioritize preventive measures. The judges recognized Curasia’s outstanding contributions, highlighting its ability to deliver consistent excellence in healthcare while maintaining accessibility and affordability.

This prestigious recognition solidifies Curasia Endoscopy Centre’s position as a leader in Singapore’s healthcare landscape. The award reflects the centre’s commitment to quality care, innovation, and its vision to establish decentralized endoscopy services across the nation.

About Curasia Endoscopy Centre

Curasia Endoscopy Centre is a premier healthcare provider specializing in gastroscopy and colonoscopy services. Since its establishment in 2021, the centre has been dedicated to promoting early detection and prevention of gastrointestinal conditions, with a strong focus on combating colorectal cancer. Operating from clinics in Jurong East and Orchard, Curasia combines expert medical care with patient-centered solutions to make preventive healthcare accessible to all.

If you would like to engage in any of Curasia’s services, you may call them at +65 6679-

1229 or get in touch via WhatsApp at +65 9750-8784.

You can also visit them at 2 Venture Drive, #01-06 Vision Exchange, Singapore 608526 or 304 Orchard Road, #05-01 Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863.

They are open Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 6pm, and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm

(Saturdays are by appointment only).

https://curasia.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.