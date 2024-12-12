CBBC Career College: Sustaining Nova Scotia’s Healthcare Workforce Amid International Student Policy Challenges

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Nova Scotia faces critical healthcare workforce shortages, CBBC Career College continues to lead the way in training skilled graduates. Since the province launched its Progressive Education Continuing Care Assistant (CCA) program in late 2021, CBBC has trained over 1,000 students, equipping them with the skills and compassion to support the province's healthcare system. Despite this success, local students' interest in training as CCAs has dropped significantly in recent years. CBBC has seen a 62% reduction in domestic CCA enrollments between 2022 and 2024, highlighting a critical need for alternative sources of talent to fill this essential role.International students have become a vital lifeline in stabilizing Nova Scotia’s healthcare workforce. Ninety percent of CBBC’s international CCA graduates are employed in the province’s healthcare sector, helping to address the gap created by declining domestic interest.“The province has done an outstanding job providing funding to attract talent through initiatives such as subsidized tuition for Nova Scotian CCA students and the Work and Learn model,” said Henry Devlin, President & CEO of CBBC Career College. “However, the reality is that Nova Scotia is running out of local people willing to take on such an emotionally demanding job. International students have become a critical pipeline of talent for healthcare employers not only in HRM but also in rural communities.”However, new federal caps on international study permits pose challenges. These policy changes, which reduce the number of international students entering Canada, risk limiting access to education for aspiring healthcare workers and disrupting critical workforce pipelines for local employers.“To sustain these efforts and meet Nova Scotia’s growing healthcare needs, it is critical that the province continues to welcome international students who train in high-demand professions like CCA and contribute meaningfully to the workforce and the community,” added Devlin.In the 2023-24 academic year, one in three newly certified CCAs in Nova Scotia graduated from CBBC, according to the Health Association Nova Scotia’s 2023-24 Annual Report. Many of these graduates, including international students, are now employed in long-term care facilities, home care services, and hospitals across the province.CBBC’s partnership with Dykeland Lodge exemplifies how collaboration addresses staffing shortages. Through the Work and Learn model, CCA students gain paid, hands-on experience while meeting the needs of care facilities.“In rural areas like the Municipality of West Hants, where Dykeland Lodge is located, the need for qualified healthcare workers is especially critical,” said Krista Beeler, CEO of Dykeland Lodge. “Our partnership with CBBC Career College has been transformative in addressing these challenges. International graduates have been a welcome solution, stepping into essential roles that otherwise would go unfilled. This winter, we are thrilled to welcome seven international graduates from CBBC to our team, ensuring we can continue to provide exceptional care to our residents.Looking ahead, our need for skilled workers will only grow as we prepare to open our new facility in 2026, allowing us to serve even more seniors in the community. Our staff and the Municipality of West Hants have been incredibly supportive in embracing these new team members into our family. These graduates are helping to fill gaps created by declining domestic enrollments and as some domestic CCAs transition into Licensed Practical Nursing programs. Their contributions are vital to maintaining the level of care our residents deserve today and in the future.”International students also significantly impact Nova Scotia’s economy, contributing $836 million in direct spending and supporting over 11,600 jobs in 2023/24. Without sustained support for international student programs, these contributions—and the vital workforce they help supply—are at risk.Founded in 1958, CBBC Career College is Nova Scotia’s longest-established private career college, with campuses in Sydney, Dartmouth, and Halifax. With over 20,000 alumni and 13 in-demand programs—including the province’s only nationally accredited Medical Laboratory Assistant program—CBBC prepares graduates for high-demand careers in healthcare, business, and beauty. As a trusted leader in education, CBBC is committed to student success and driving Nova Scotia’s workforce growth.

