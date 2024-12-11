American Fidelity Named One of the Best Places to Work in IT for the 21st Time

American Fidelity is proud to be recognized as a Foundry's Computerworld Best Place to Work in IT for the 21st Time!

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity (AF) was named a Foundry’s Computerworld 2025 Best Places to Work in IT. Landing at no. 21 among mid-sized companies, this is AF’s 21st appearance on the list.One of the progressive programs for the group is the AF Teacher Fellowship. This program offers educators from across the state of Oklahoma the opportunity to obtain first-hand experience in a corporate IT setting and network with other teachers. The teachers can then share the skills and knowledge gained from the fellowship with their classrooms to help students prepare for technology-based careers.Another positive aspect of work for the IT team at American Fidelity is the combination of meaningful work, an engaging culture and the ability to keep work and life in balance. Nearly 240 people work in the IT division at American Fidelity and enjoy competitive benefits, flexible schedules, a relaxed dress code and a collaborative environment. Several hybrid and remote positions are currently available including: software developers, software engineers and data engineers “We are proud to be recognized as a best place to work in IT for the 21st time,” said Reni Daniel, chief technology officer at American Fidelity. “This achievement is a testament to our talented team of Colleagues in IT who are dedicated to leading and creating an environment where all of us thrive. Their pursuit of excellence is the driving force to our strong culture and ability to deliver innovative solutions for our Customers and internal operations.”The Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT award annually recognizes top work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits; career development; diversity, equity and inclusion; future of work; training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.“This year’s focus on AI has created demand for new skills in AI, data analytics, and cloud. The good news: Leading companies recognize that these opportunities for business innovation also create new opportunities for internal IT talent,” says Barbara Call, global director of content strategy at Foundry. “Our winning companies are committed to keeping their tech workforce happy and engaged – which means going beyond raises, perks, and promotions to offer opportunities for upskilling and training on cutting-edge and emerging technologies.”###About American Fidelity American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2024 and Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents 2024.About ComputerworldComputerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website, strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG. Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com

