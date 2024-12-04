American Fidelity Named to 2024 Best Workplaces for Parents, Ranking No. 66

American Fidelity Colleagues enjoy an annual outdoor event called Famboree. Diana Bittle, COO of American Fidelity

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place To Workand Fortune have selected American Fidelity for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents List. This is American Fidelity’s second appearance on the list and first since 2020, this year coming in at No. 66. Earning a spot means that American Fidelity is one of the best companies for parents to work for in the country.Some of the benefits that make American Fidelity a great environment for families include four additional weeks of Family Medical Leave beyond the standard 12 weeks available under the FMLA, for a total of up to 16 weeks in a 12-month period, paid parental leave, flexible schedules and hybrid work environments for most positions, onsite amenities like a medical clinic and gym and Colleague assistance programs with resources for counseling and mental health.To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 635,000 employees with parenting responsibilities who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies.“We understand that being a working parent adds additional pressure on our Colleagues, and we strive to create a workplace that recognizes the unique challenges that come with balancing work and family life,” said Diana Bittle, COO of American Fidelity. “We are proud of the efforts our Colleagues make to provide a supportive environment where everyone can thrive both personally and professionally and continue to make American Fidelity a Great Place to Work for All.”The Best Workplaces for Parents list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.In addition to employee feedback, Great Place To Work collected company data on industry, revenue, employee demographics, parental leave, adoption benefits, flexible scheduling and more. Winning companies were those that offered the most positive outcomes for working parents regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifiers.“The need to provide for one’s family is at the heart of why many people go to work every day,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “The Best Workplaces for Parents understand the balance caregivers must maintain between job duties and responsibilities at home – and are finding a competitive advantage by meeting those needs.”###About American Fidelity American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2024 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

