American Fidelity Named to 2024 Best Workplaces for Women, Ranking No. 36

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place to Workand Fortune have selected American Fidelity for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list. This is American Fidelity’s seventh appearance on the list, this year coming in at No. 36. Earning a spot means that American Fidelity has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.Currently, women comprise 59% of the total workforce, 54% of the executive team and 47% of vice president level positions and above at American Fidelity. That includes the president, chief operating officer, chief sales officer and senior vice president of corporate and human resources. Benefits that make American Fidelity a great environment for families include 16 weeks of Family Medical Leave instead of the standard 12, paid parental leave, flexible schedules and hybrid work environments for most positions, onsite amenities like a medical clinic and gym and Colleague assistance programs with resources for counseling and mental health.“We are honored to be included among these great companies that create workplaces that support inclusion of all Colleagues,” said Jeanette Rice, president of American Fidelity. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams to provide a positive environment and a culture that allows Colleagues to be engaged and successful.”To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of nearly 600,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% on non-executive managers, who are women and at least one female C-suite executive.“The things that create a great workplace for women are the same basic needs that every employee has,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “The best workplaces have closed the experience gap, providing access and opportunity to all regardless of an employee’s gender or background.”“Fortune congratulates the companies that made the cut for the Best Workplaces for Women,” says Fortune editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell. “Based on survey responses of so many women nationwide, these companies clearly demonstrate they have created workplaces where many feel valued, supported and encouraged to do their best work.”###About American Fidelity American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2024 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

