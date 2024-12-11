FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 11, 2024

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Maryland Judiciary Honors Student Winners of 19th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

ANNAPOLIS, MD. – The Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) held the 19th Annual Bookmark Art Contest, announcing 10 student winners and 16 honorable mentions. Contest winners in kindergarten through eighth grade were announced and celebrated by Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, along with justices Brynja M. Booth and Angela M. Eaves, at the annual award ceremony and reception for students, teachers, and parents.

“Celebrating and congratulating these talented students on their award-winning artwork is always an honor,” said Chief Justice Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland. “Seeing the students’ thoughtful and creative approach to highlight the theme of conflict resolution is truly inspiring, as they educate both young and old on the importance of peaceful alternatives to violence.”

The Maryland Judiciary received 3,408 bookmark entries from students at 36 public schools and three private schools. The winning entries were from Anne Arundel, Charles, Frederick, and Queen Anne’s counties.

Following the announcement of the winners, Chief Justice Fader along with justices Booth and Eaves took turns discussing the messages displayed in the artwork with the students. Each bookmark, individual and unique, focused on resolving or preventing conflict by depicting various actions such as apologizing, respecting differences, talking things out, working together, listening, tolerance, diversity, inclusion, building peace, respecting one another, and consideration for others as alternatives to violence.

Bookmark Contest Winners:

Grades K-2

First Place Winner: Noah Edelen, Kent Island Elementary (Grade 1); Second Place Winner: Elena Wang, Shipley’s Choice Elementary (Grade 2); Third Place Winner: Aubree Cheslosky, Sudlersville Elementary (Grade 2).

Honorable Mentions: Tenley Cahall, Centreville Elementary (Grade 2), Melanie Lopez Matias, Kent Island Elementary (Grade 2), Adriana McKee, Grasonville Elementary (Grade 2), Ella Reagan, Kent Island Elementary (Grade 2), and Lennon R. Stone, Kent Island Elementary (Kindergarten).

Grades 3-5

First Place Winner: Presley Mourlas, Grasonville Elementary (Grade 5); Second Place Winner: Jake Franco Fava, Severna Park Elementary (Grade 3); Third Place Winner (Tie): Jayden Achoh, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary (Grade 4). Third Place Winner (Tie): Lily Cottle, Shipley’s Choice Elementary (Grade 5).

Honorable Mentions: Mary Courtemanche. Bayside Elementary (Grade 5), Gabriella Bishop, Bayside Elementary (Grade 4), Cayden Elliott, Sudlersville Elementary (Grade 3), Kimberly Rodriguez Macias, Ardmore Elementary (Grade 3), and Ayomide James Tanimola, Shady Spring Elementary (Grade 5).

Grades 6-8

First Place Winner: Kourtney Sigouin, Urbana Middle (Grade 8); Second Place Winner: Kian Byrne, Urbana Middle (Grade 8); Third Place Winner: Helen Grant, Urbana Middle (Grade 8).

Honorable Mentions: Alisson Garcia, Maree Garnett Farring Elementary-Middle (Grade 8), Alice Liu. Urbana Middle (Grade 8), Tania Rivera, St. Elizabeth’s (Grade 8), Bella Webb, New Market Middle (Grade 8), Emma Jane Wood, New Market Middle (Grade 6), and Neemai Patel, Urbana Middle (Grade 8).

For more information about the Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest and to see the winning entries, visit: https://www.mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday.

