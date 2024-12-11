First-ever LEGO convention heads to Sarasota January 4-5

LEGO Artists Paul Hetherington

A LEGO® Art Exhibit

This exhibition is set to inspire creativity among all ages” — Angela Beights

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEGO Art Exhibition to Spark Creativity and Wonder in Sarasota, FL, January 4-5, 2025Creativity, imagination, and innovation are set to take center stage in Sarasota as the highly anticipated LEGO Art Exhibition comes to Robarts Arena on January 4 and 5. This two-day event will showcase the incredible artistic potential of LEGO bricks, featuring jaw-dropping sculptures and intricate designs that promise to captivate visitors of all ages.The exhibition will highlight the works of three internationally acclaimed LEGO artists: Paul Hetherington, Lia Chan, and Ethen Teeters. Known for their ability to push the boundaries of art and engineering, these talented creators use LEGO bricks to craft everything from whimsical characters to stunning architectural marvels. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their creative processes, and gain insight into how they bring their visions to life, one brick at a time.“This exhibition is set to inspire creativity among all ages,” said Angela Beights, founder of the BrickUniverse LEGO Art Exhibition. “Whether you’re a seasoned LEGO enthusiast or simply curious about this unique art form, there’s something magical about discovering what’s possible when imagination meets the iconic LEGO brick.”In addition to the breathtaking displays, the event will feature hands-on building zones, where visitors can unleash their inner creativity and construct their own LEGO masterpieces to put on display during the event. Families and individuals alike can explore interactive exhibits and enjoy a truly immersive experience that celebrates the power of play and creativity.**Event Details:**- **Dates:** January 4-5, 2025- **Location:** Robarts Arena, Sarasota, FL- **Time:** SAT. 10AM-12:30PM, 2:30-5PM, SUN. 10AM-12:30PM. 1:30-4pm- **Tickets:**Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the magic of LEGO art. Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable weekend of inspiration, connection, and fun.For more information about the event, including ticketing and schedule details, visit www.brickuniverseusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.