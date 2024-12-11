GF Hotels & Resorts Announces the Return of Nick Bilotta as Executive Vice President, Operations

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a top competitor in the hospitality ownership, management, and advisory industry, welcomes back Nick Bilotta as Executive Vice President, Operations. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Nick brings extensive leadership and expertise across hotel operations, food and beverage, and brand development.A Johnson & Wales University graduate with a degree in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, Nick began his career as an executive chef before progressing to General Manager roles and, ultimately, senior operations leadership. His career includes significant tenures with Crestline Hotels and Resorts, Destination Hotels, White Lodging, TPG Hotels & Resorts, Hosting, and GF Hotels & Resorts.Throughout his journey, Nick has demonstrated a commitment to operational excellence, spearheading ground-up restaurant and hotel builds and managing properties across major brands. While at TPG Hotels & Resorts, he served as Senior Vice President, overseeing owned operations and earning an invitation to the Marriott Rooms Advisory Board, a prestigious role he continues under GF Hotels & Resorts. Nick’s focus remains on operational excellence and team development. His skillset in strategic planning, P&L management, guest satisfaction, and staff recruitment has consistently driven efficiency, profitability, and market share growth. He also led the creation of GF Hotels & Resorts' Business Optimization Technology platform, BOT, exemplifying his forward-thinking proactivity.Born and raised in New York, Nick now resides in Florida with his wife, Carla, their two sons, Kaden and Sebastian, and their bulldog, Bully. Recently, Nick took a six-month sabbatical to fully support his wife during the last three months of her pregnancy and the first three months of their son Sebastian’s life. “It was important to me to give my full attention to the two of them during this time,” Nick shared. “After these six months, I was ready and energized to return to the workplace.”“We are thrilled to welcome Nick back to the GF family. His extensive experience, strategic mindset, and passion for team development make him a valuable asset to our organization. Nick’s leadership will enhance our operations and position GF Hotels & Resorts for continued success.” - Vineet Nayyar, President & Chief Operations Officer, Owned Division.GF Hotels & Resorts is confident that Nick’s exceptional leadership, innovative vision, and extensive industry expertise will enhance its commitment to growth while solidifying its position as a leading competitor in the hospitality industry.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 36 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

