Chris Lorino Joins GF Hotels & Resorts as Senior Executive Vice President, Operations

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GF Hotels & Resorts, an established hospitality ownership, management, and advisory industry leader, proudly announces Chris Lorino as Senior Executive Vice President, Operations. With a distinguished career spanning more than two decades in hospitality, he brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and passion to his new role.Lorino’s journey began in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where he gained hands-on experience working at seasonal resorts during his youth. Immersed in the dynamic world of guest service and operations, he developed a deep appreciation for the industry’s impact on creating memorable experiences. To further hone his expertise, Lorino pursued and earned a degree from the prestigious School of Hospitality at Boston University, cementing his foundation in the field. His career took flight with Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where he spent 18 years rising through the ranks at seven different Westin properties across six cities.His impressive trajectory continued with Provenance Hotels, a renowned boutique-style company in the Pacific Northwest that is celebrated for its distinctive properties and focus on curated guest experiences. Here, Lorino refined his skillset in managing independent hotels with unique character and design. He then advanced to the role of Vice President of Operations at Sage Hospitality, where he skillfully led a diverse portfolio of 18 full-service hotels, including independent, soft-branded, and major branded properties. Most recently, Lorino served as Senior Vice President of Operations for First Hospitality, leading a team supporting 70 hotels and 25 restaurants and bars across the United States.Outside of his professional endeavors, Lorino enjoys spending time at his vacation home in Palm Springs, California, and traveling internationally—particularly to South America, where his wife, Marcela, is originally from. Married for 15 years, the couple resides in the greater Atlanta area with their son, Matteo.“Chris Lorino is an exceptional addition to our leadership team. His extensive expertise and proven track record of operational excellence align perfectly with our vision for growth and delivering unparalleled guest experiences.” – John Parker, Chief Operations Officer, GF Hotels & Resorts.Lorino’s appointment heralds an exciting new chapter for GF Hotels & Resorts. The company continues to enhance its operational excellence, elevate guest experiences, and drive its vision for growth. His proven leadership and innovative approach will be pivotal in shaping the company’s future, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the hospitality industry.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 36 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

