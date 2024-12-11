Press Releases

Attorney General Tong Unanimously Elected President-Elect of National Association of Attorneys General

(Hartford, CT) – In a unanimous vote by all attorneys general, Democrat and Republican, Attorney General William Tong was elected to serve as President-Elect of the National Association of Attorneys General. Attorney General Tong will serve as part of a bipartisan four-person leadership team. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, a Republican, will become President. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, will become past-President. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, a Republican, will become Vice President.

“I am honored by this bipartisan support from attorneys general across the country and across the aisle. From Big Tech to Big Pharma, this role ensures Connecticut will be front and center in leading the strategy and outcome for all of the major multistate legal actions and efforts. Our federal government has struggled for so long to deliver on its basic responsibilities. It falls to the states—to attorneys general—to protect American families. I take very seriously my leadership role in this strong, bipartisan state coalition,” said Attorney General Tong.

Attorney General Tong’s election as President-Elect of NAAG reflects his national leadership on some of the biggest multistate cases and investigations in our country, including efforts to hold the addiction industry accountable for the opioid crisis, restoring fair competition in the generic drug industry, challenging big tech dominance, ensuring corporations safeguard and respect our personal information, addressing the health and environmental consequences of chemical and plastics pollution, and holding social media giants accountable for harms to youth.



