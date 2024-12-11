Joint efforts to combat corruption in focus at first OSCE conference to mark International Anti-Corruption Day

The Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities jointly with the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) hosted the first OSCE conference aimed at commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day, marked annually on 9 December. The conference brought together representatives of academia, civil society, international partners and governments from across the OSCE region, and sought to create a forum of dialogue among these stakeholders on their distinct yet complementary roles in the fight against corruption.

“International Anti-Corruption Day is a call to action – rallying governments, civil society and international partners to engage in meaningful actions and reforms to prevent and combat corruption. This conference should also serve as a call to action,” said Catherine Fearon, Deputy Head of the OSCE Secretariat and Director of the Conflict Prevention Centre.

The conference featured a short presentation of the OSCE’s progress report titled “From Commitment to Action: OSCE’s Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Progress Report 2023-2024”, alongside panel discussions on the importance of political will in the fight against corruption and on ODIHR’s public integrity work with democratic institutions.

“Today on International Anti-Corruption Day, we join the global rally against corruption to amplify our voice and to take a united stand against this scourge,” said Ambassador Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities. “But we gather also to acknowledge the work we have done across the OSCE region and to celebrate the progress we have achieved,” he added.

At the conference, speakers from various OSCE field operations and institutions had the opportunity to present success stories and the impact of their work on the ground, including their work with youth in the prevention of corruption, on civic engagement for policy development and implementation, and on supporting a more effective administration of justice regarding serious corruption and organized crime cases through trial monitoring.

“While we understand that parliaments across the OSCE region are facing various challenges, we believe it is of the utmost importance to continue improving parliamentary integrity. Parliamentarians are the gatekeepers of democracy, and to regain the trust of citizens in our institutions and ensure that politicians and political institutions are accountable for their actions, we need to put integrity at the top of the agenda,” said Tea Jaliashvili, ODIHR Director’s Alternate and First Deputy Director.

By facilitating open exchange among diverse actors, the conference provided an opportunity to showcase the OSCE’s important work and progress achieved in the fight against corruption, and to reaffirm the organization’s commitment to building societies where integrity prevails and trust is restored.