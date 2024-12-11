VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Welcomes Croteau Homes, LLC to the Family with Revenue Sharing Agreement

VizConnect and Croteau Homes Providing Quality Home Building Experiences at Affordable Prices!!

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. is thrilled to announce the signing of a revenue sharing agreement with Croteau Homes which signals a new era of growth and collaboration. This strategic partnership strengthens VizConnect's commitment to expanding its portfolio and aligns with its mission to drive mutual growth across its family of businesses.The agreement, which involves the exchange of VizConnect common stock for a 10% distribution of the net income of Croteau Homes, underscores both parties' confidence in the potential for shared success. This move comes as Croteau Homes has already secured contracts for over 27 homes in 2025 and is poised to double its revenues from 2024 with a robust new construction division.Shannon Croteau, Founder of Croteau Homes, expressed excitement about the partnership:"After overseeing project management for over 1,150 homes with Graiver Homes over the last decade, I took the leap in 2023 to form Croteau Homes, LLC. This step gave my company the flexibility to manage projects for other builders while expanding our own new home construction division. Joining the VizConnect family is a natural progression that will undoubtedly boost our revenues and profitability. I am fully committed to helping VizConnect grow and prosper alongside my company."VizConnect CEO Temba Mahaka commented, "We are proud to welcome Shannon Croteau and his visionary leadership to VizConnect. This agreement embodies the synergy we seek in our partnerships. With Shannon’s proven track record and ambitious plans, this collaboration will deliver significant value to our shareholders and position both companies for exponential growth."This partnership also builds on the momentum from VizConnect's previous announcements and initiatives. Croteau Homes has been consistently profitable for years and VizConnect is excited to add another revenue generating entity to its growing portfolio. With strong visibility into its future growth, Croteau Homes is a vital part of VizConnect's long-term strategy to diversify and strengthen its holdings.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About Croteau Homes, LLC:Croteau Homes, LLC, owned and operated by Shannon Croteau, specializes in providing project management services and new home construction. With a track record of successfully managing over 1,150 homes in collaboration with Graiver Homes, Croteau Homes is dedicated to delivering quality homes efficiently and profitably, ensuring high satisfaction for its clients. The company’s focus on robust construction practices and strategic project management has positioned it as a key player in Maine’s residential construction market.Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

