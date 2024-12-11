$7 Million Expansion of Biddeford CTE Center Boosts Career Pathways for Students

Students from Biddeford and surrounding communities are gaining new opportunities to build in-demand career skills, thanks to a $7 million expansion of the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology (BRCOT).

This expansion was part of Governor Janet Mills’ Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, which designated $20 million of Covid-era funding to the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to support the 27 Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools in the state—specifically by upgrading infrastructure and equipment.

This project added 17,500 square feet of new space to the high school-adjacent facility. Great Falls Construction completed the work at BRCOT using a mobile studio design.

“This expansion is a major win for Biddeford and surrounding communities,” Ryan Fecteau, former and newly re-elected Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, said when speaking to

“It isn’t just about bricks and mortar. It’s about creating new pathways to success for students,” Biddeford Schools Superintendent Jeremy Ray told

The new BRCOT wing houses three brand-new CTE programs: culinary arts, hospitality/travel/tourism, and athletic training/sports medicine — the latter being the first of its kind in Maine. This expansion has also allowed the center to grow its existing programs, too, like emergency medical technician training, plumbing, and heating.

“This new wing isn’t just about creating space; it’s about creating opportunity,” Biddeford Regional Center of Technology Director Paulette Bonneau said. “It’s about giving students the tools, resources, and experiences they need to build their futures.”

BRCOT now offers 20 CTE programs and serves around 500 students in grades 9-12 from eight communities. These additional programs will provide students with industry-recognized certifications, college credits, and hands-on training to prepare them for careers and/or further education.

The culinary arts program, for example, allows students to earn their ServSafe certification; the athletic training program offers training in CPR and first aid; and the hospitality/travel/tourism program provides a pathway to Maine’s vital tourism industry.

“We’re not just preparing kids for jobs; we’re preparing kids for careers,” Ray said.

“It’s more than just a building for Biddeford,” Biddeford Mayor Marty Grohman said.

During the center’s grand opening ceremony, guests were treated to an impressive brunch spread prepared by culinary arts students under the guidance of Chef Steve Ogden. Senior Emma Alward, a hospitality student, served appetizers.

“I think it’s fun,” Alward said of the program when speaking with Saco Bay News.

Eleventh-grader Sophia Auger, who is enrolled in the culinary arts program, said she never expected to have this opportunity.

“It’s an honor to be able to be a part of the first group to get to do this,” Auger said.

Auger’s classmate, Maya Cochrane agreed, noting that the program is a great fit for students interested in cooking and working in a kitchen.

“When students have interest, we don’t want them to wait,” Ray said. “We want to make sure that they’re ready to capitalize on that, so they can dig right in.”

Bonneau noted that the programs at BRCOT also offer dual enrollment, allowing students to earn college credits while still in high school.

“This grand opening is a monumental milestone for our school and our community,” Bonneau said. “The programs housed here will spark innovation, drive economic growth, and give our students a pathway to success.”

This project was a part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response, made possible through the American Rescue Plan. To learn more about Maine’s CTE schools or how the Maine Department of Education used federal emergency funding to support Maine schools, please visit the Maine DOE website.