Finance ministers approve the second amendment to Slovenia's Recovery and Resilience Plan
SLOVENIA, December 10 - On 20 November 2024, the European Commission issued a positive assessment of the proposal for the second amendment to the RRP, and today the amendment was finally approved by the Council of the European Union.
On 18 October 2024, the Slovenian Government launched a formal dialogue with the European Commission for the second amendment to the RRP, which is the basis for the use of the Recovery and Resilience Facility – the largest part of the NextGenerationEU financial package.
Following coordination with the European Commission, the second amendment to the RRP comprises adjustments to the implementation of seven measures.
The amendment changes the implementation method for the following investments:
- Energy efficient restructuring of district heating systems with the use of renewable energy sources,
- Sustainable renovation of buildings,
- Reduction of flood risks and of the risk of other climate-related disasters,
- Comprehensive transformation of green and digital education,
- Digitalisation of education and science, and
- Production of electricity from renewable energy sources;
It also changes the implementation method for the following reform:
- Structural measures to strengthen the labour market.
