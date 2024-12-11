UTM and DTU strengthen international collaboration to unveil a Dual Bachelor programme

MACAU, December 11 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) is consistently engaged in Collaborative Programmes with international universities, aiming to nurture well-rounded talents with professional qualities and a global perspective. Recently, UTM formalised a collaboration with the Duy Tan University (DTU) of Vietnam, introducing ‘1.5+2.5’ dual bachelor programme for students enrolled in a specific bachelor's programme at DTU.

Upon completing one and a half years of study, the students will be provided with the opportunity to transition to an equivalent programme at UTM. According to the academic framework established by both universities, these students will seamlessly advance to the fourth semester and onwards within a related bachelor’s programme at UTM. They will meet the remaining degree requirements following a predefined study plan and subsequently receive undergraduate degree certificate from UTM and DTU respectively. Specifically, students will earn (i) a Bachelor of Science in Tourism Business Management from UTM; and (ii) a Bachelor’s degree in Tour & Tourism Management (International Programme) from DTU.

UTM believes the collaboration will contribute additional momentum to in-depth exchanges that further promote the sustainable advancement of the country's strategic Belt and Road Initiative. Looking ahead, the aspiring talent will rise to seize the wealth of new opportunities presented by Belt and Road ambitions, benefiting from professional guidance throughout their academic journey with UTM and DTU.

About the Macao University of Tourism (UTM):

UTM has secured high ranking in the QS World University Rankings by subject “Hospitality and Leisure Management” over the years, showcasing significant recognition among peers. With equal emphasis on theory and practice, the University has an excellent international faculty team from all around the world and is committed to nurturing professionals with innovative thinking, international vision, global competitiveness and entrepreneurial skills.

About Duy Tan University (DTU):

DTU is the top five tertiary education establishments in Vietnam, and holds the distinction of being the first university in Vietnam to attain a UN Tourism TedQual accreditation for its tourism programmes.