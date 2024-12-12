Lyzr Launches Agent Studio for Enterprise Developers to Build Reliable AI Agents

Safe & Responsible AI Lyzr Agent Studio Lyzr Agent Studio - the most reliable agent builder for developers and enterprises

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , the New York-based enterprise AI agent platform, has announced the launch of Lyzr Agent Studio , a SaaS tool designed to enable enterprises and startups to build and deploy reliable AI agents rapidly.This new offering addresses key challenges in AI adoption, helping organizations move beyond proof of concept (POC) projects to achieve production-level deployments with confidence and reliability.The platform is the first of its kind to embed SafeAI and Responsible AI capabilities at the agent level.These features make Lyzr Agent Studio particularly suited for enterprises where data security and privacy are critical concerns.By collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, Lyzr identified three primary barriers to AI adoption: hallucinations in AI outputs, inappropriate agent behavior, and the inability of existing frameworks to manage complex workflows.Lyzr Agent Studio directly addresses these issues, redefining the standards for reliable AI agent deployment.The platform’s Responsible AI modules include capabilities such as reflection for instruction adherence, groundedness to ensure fact-based outputs, and context relevance to maintain retrieval accuracy.These features enhance the accuracy and reliability of AI responses, preventing misinformation and irrelevant outputs. Complementing this, the SafeAI modules include tools for toxicity control, PII redaction, prompt injection handling, and bias detection, along with human-in-the-loop processes to ensure oversight.Together, these modules provide robust safeguards that maintain trust and compliance in AI deployments.In addition to improving safety and reliability, Lyzr Agent Studio introduces a hybrid workflow orchestration model, combining large language models (LLMs) with machine learning (ML) agents to create more deterministic workflows.In a recent deployment, a Fortune 500 company using this model for change request risk analysis reported an improvement in agent accuracy from 59% to 87%, demonstrating the tangible impact of this approach.The platform is accessible to both technical and non-technical users, making it a versatile tool for organizations. Developers can use APIs to build agents that integrate LLMs and ML models, while business users can create AI-powered tools independently through a no-code wizard.These options democratize the development of AI agents, enabling teams across functions like HR and marketing to adopt AI solutions without reliance on engineering support.Lyzr Agent Studio also offers flexible deployment options, including an enterprise version that operates within an organization’s private cloud or on-premise environment, ensuring complete data privacy and sovereignty.This capability makes it particularly appealing to enterprises with stringent data security requirements.Recognized for its innovation, Lyzr has received accolades such as the Accenture Global Award and the Harvard Innovation Fund Award, reinforcing its commitment to building AI agents that address complex workflows effectively and securely.For more information about Lyzr Agent Studio, visit Lyzr’s website.

Launching Lyzr Agent Studio: The most reliable AI agent builder platform

