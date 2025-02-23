Lyzr Launches 2nd AI Agent under Banking suite: Teller Assistance Agent

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , an enterprise AI platform focused on Safe and Responsible AI, has announced the launch of the Teller Assistance Agent , an AI-driven solution designed to help bank tellers retrieve real-time information instantly during customer interactions.Banks continue to face challenges with teller efficiency due to a combination of demand-supply imbalances, customer service complexities, and stringent regulatory requirements.Tellers often spend nearly 40% of customer interaction time searching for information, which impacts productivity and service quality.With an estimated 1,200 tellers in a 200-branch bank spending over 4,480 hours daily on information retrieval, the financial impact is significant—amounting to approximately $21 million in operational costs. The Teller Assistance Agent addresses this challenge by reducing search time by 80%, resulting in an estimated $17 million in annual savings.The AI agent actively listens to customer-teller conversations and retrieves relevant information from the bank’s knowledge base in real time.Branch managers can ensure consistency across tellers by standardizing information delivery, reducing the risk of misinformation.Customer support teams also benefit by efficiently handling in-person inquiries, minimizing unnecessary escalations and improving overall service quality.By presenting answers proactively, tellers can respond to customer queries instantly, enhancing service efficiency and regulatory compliance.By ensuring all tellers provide consistent and regulation-compliant answers, the solution minimizes discrepancies in customer interactions and strengthens adherence to banking policies.Additionally, real-time guidance on banking procedures and product details supports teller training, reducing onboarding time and associated costs.The investment in Lyzr AI agents, cloud hosting, and database training remains under 10% of the total savings, making it a practical solution for mid-sized banks seeking to optimize service delivery.The Teller Assistance Agent is part of Lyzr’s broader Banking Agent Hub initiative, which aims to automate key banking workflows. Alongside this launch, Lyzr has also introduced the Customer Service Agent, a fully autonomous solution for enhancing customer support efficiency. The Banking Agent Hub will continue to expand, offering AI-driven solutions tailored for enterprises looking to optimize operations and elevate customer experience.For more information on the Teller Assistance Agent and other banking solutions, book a demo About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration. Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include NTT Data, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture, Dairyland Power, and Marubeni. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes. Lyzr is headquartered in New York, with locations in San Francisco and Bangalore.

