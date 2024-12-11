New Paradigm Institute Launches National Call to Action for Transparency and Accountability Over Unexplained 'Drones'

New Paradigm Institute

Campaign to demand transparency and accountability for the unexplained and mysterious objects repeatedly appearing over U.S. military installations and cities.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Paradigm Institute today announced a nationwide call to action, urging the public to contact their federal elected officials and demand transparency and accountability for the unexplained and mysterious objects repeatedly appearing over U.S. military installations, cities, and allied airspace.

Recent incidents underscore the urgent need for answers. In February 2023, unidentified objects were shot down over U.S. and Canadian airspace, yet the government has failed to explain what they were, where they came from, or who operated them. More recently, incursions by unidentified craft over Langley Air Force Base, unexplained drone activity over U.S. and British military installations, and sightings of mysterious objects over New York City and New Jersey have heightened public concern. The Pentagon has provided no explanations or evidence, and the FBI has stated it does not know the origin or operators of these objects.

“These incidents represent a glaring security and public trust issue,” said Jim Garrison, Director of the New Paradigm Institute’s Washington, DC office. “The American people have been kept in the dark, as has much of Congress. It’s time for our government to provide transparency and accountability.”

The New Paradigm Institute is asking the public to visit its website and send a pre-drafted email to their members of Congress, calling on them to:

1. Investigate these incidents thoroughly.

2. Ensure transparency by releasing non-classified information to the public.

3. Hold those responsible for withholding information accountable.

“Citizens have the power to demand change,” Garrison continued. “Together, we can push for answers and hold our government accountable. Transparency is not just a right—it’s a necessity for democracy.”

To participate in this call to action, visit https://newparadigminstitute.org/take-action/demand-transparency-and-accountability-on-drones/ and send a message to your elected representatives today.

About the New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute, a project of the Romero Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit interfaith law and policy center, is dedicated to advocating for the public release of information held by the government surrounding the issue of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or what has commonly been known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

For more information, please visit https://newparadigminstitute.org.

