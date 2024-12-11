Infrastructure Provider Optimizes Operations for 15% Cost Savings with IP Solutions

Infrastructure provider Freedomtech optimizes operations for 15% cost savings via IPXO’s IP address leasing solution. The partnership between the two companies began six years ago, building strategic collaboration that transformed Freedomtech’s operational capabilities. Indy Kambo, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Freedomtech, shares his thoughts on partnering up with IPXO.

Six-year partnership yields 15% reduction in operational costs and 10% productivity boost through efficient IP resource deployment.

We value flexibility for our customers. Thus, we build our infrastructure in collaboration with our clients and swiftly obtain IP addresses when needed.” — Colin Woods, Co-founder at Freedomtech

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When you're connecting enterprise clients across 25 global locations, every minute saved in resource deployment counts. As a valued infrastructure partner for enterprise clients, Freedomtech Solutions excels in delivering comprehensive solutions that stretch from core infrastructure to advanced software integration.For their business model, rapid access to IP resources isn't just a technical requirement – it's essential for meeting aggressive project timelines and maintaining competitive service delivery."We're a valued infrastructure partner for enterprise clients," explains Indy Kambo, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Freedomtech Solutions, “we occasionally work at the software layer as well, integrating all these components for our clients”. The company's ability to quickly deploy and scale solutions depends heavily on efficient IP resource management, making it a cornerstone of their service delivery strategy.THE EVOLUTION OF PARTNERSHIP"We place great importance on being able to offer flexibility to our customers," explains Colin Woods, Co-founder of Freedomtech Solutions. "We build our infrastructure in collaboration with our clients, which means we rely on swiftly obtaining IP addresses when needed."Freedomtech’s business thrives on agility and responsiveness to client needs. "We place great importance on being able to offer flexibility to our customers," explains Colin Woods, Co-founder at Freedomtech Solutions. "We build our infrastructure in collaboration with our clients, which means we rely on swiftly obtaining IP addresses when needed. " This client-led growth model, while effective for business, presented significant challenges in resource management.As their enterprise client base expanded globally, Freedomtech Solutions faced a critical decision point in IP resource strategy. Traditional IP acquisition methods proved too expensive for their dynamic business model, while existing IP providers' lengthy procurement processes were creating bottlenecks in project delivery. They needed a solution that could match their pace of growth without compromising cost efficiency.BUILDING THROUGH COLLABORATIONThe partnership began six years ago when IPXO was still operating under a different company name, and has flourished ever since, becoming a turning point in Freedomtech's approach to IP resource management. What started as a solution to their immediate IP needs evolved into a strategic collaboration that transformed their operational capabilities."The portal is fantastic – we can quickly select clean IPs," notes Kambo. "However, it’s not purely about leasing subnets, it's the numerous additional features that IPXO provides. Our partnership with the Account Managers has been crucial to our growth, and there's genuine collaboration between both teams."This collaborative approach has yielded impressive results. Freedomtech Solutions has achieved a 15% reduction in operational expenditure and technical resourcing, alongside a 10% increase in overall productivity. The ability to deploy sites within rapid timescales has significantly enhanced their service delivery capabilities, allowing them to meet and exceed client expectations consistently.SUCCESS THAT EXTENDS BEYOND METRICSOne of the most significant factors in this long-term partnership has been the personal touch in service delivery. The account management relationship has proven critical to Freedomtech's success, creating a partnership that goes beyond typical vendor-client interactions."Account Management has been essential to us. The personal touch is one of the key reasons we remain loyal to IPXO," emphasizes Kambo. This human-centric approach to service has fostered a level of trust that continues to strengthen the partnership.Another significance of a partnership-based communication was knowledge sharing. "IPXO also educated us and helped through challenges," Kambo shares. "When we required ISP subnets, they were able to provide them while also guiding us through the landscape". This support system has enabled Freedomtech Solutions to navigate complex IP management challenges while focusing on their core business growth.LOOKING AHEADAs both companies evolve, their collaboration continues to deepen. Future plans include developing new orchestration packages and finding innovative ways to address client needs. The partnership's success has made IPXO Freedomtech's preferred provider, eliminating the need to explore alternatives."Problem with other providers was it took forever and slowed down our projects," Woods notes. "That's why we chose IPXO and haven’t needed to explore any other subnet providers."ABOUT THE COMPANIESFreedomtech Solutions is a UK-based systems integrator delivering global solutions and services across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company specializes in digital transformation across various technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cloud, infrastructure, and internet technologies. Their client-led approach and comprehensive service offering have established them as a trusted partner for enterprise clients worldwide.IPXO continues to revolutionize IP resource management through its innovative IPv4 lease and monetization platform. By offering transparent pricing, automated services, and comprehensive support, IPXO helps businesses overcome IPv4 shortage challenges while maintaining internet sustainability. The platform's six-year partnership with Freedomtech demonstrates its commitment to long-term client success and continuous innovation in the IP management space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.