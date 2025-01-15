IPXO Announces Leadership Change: Ramutė Varnelytė Appointed as New CEO

Ramutė Varnelytė, IPXO CEO, and Vincentas Grinius, Co-Founder of IPXO.

Ramutė Varnelytė appointed as IPXO's new CEO, bringing 15 years of commercial leadership experience. Former CEO, Vincentas Grinius, continues as a co-founder.

IPXO platform is already a world leader in its niche, creating tremendous opportunities for business expansion. Our goal is to strengthen our global leadership position and ensure sustainable growth.” — Ramutė Varnelytė, CEO of IPXO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPXO , the world's leading IP address lease, cybersecurity, and network management platform, has appointed a new CEO in January 2025 – Ramutė Varnelytė takes the helm from co-founder Vincentas Grinius, who has led the company since its establishment in 2021."IPXO platform is already a world leader in its niche, creating tremendous opportunities for business expansion. Our goal is to strengthen our global leadership position and ensure sustainable growth," says Varnelytė in the company's announcement.The new CEO brings 15 years of commercial and sales team management experience in local and international B2B, e-commerce, and IT sectors. For the past three years, she has worked with Vilnius Prekyba group and BisonCommerce, where she led various e-commerce projects, including Barbora Polska and ermitazas.lt.Varnelytė is familiar with part of the IPXO team, having previously served as Head of Sales and Marketing at the company's predecessor, Heficed, in 2018-2019.Grinius, who will continue with IPXO as one of its founders, reflects on his tenure: "Together with our team, we've achieved record financial results, expanded internationally, and successfully established IPXO as a leader in the IP address lease market. The company is now at an important stage of maturity, and I believe new leadership will help reach even greater heights."IPXO addresses a critical business infrastructure challenge – the global IPv4 address shortage. Since 2011, when the pool of 4.3 billion IPv4 addresses was exhausted, demand and prices have steadily increased, with a single IP address now costing over $30.IPXO platform operates in several strategic directions: beyond IP address lease and monetization solutions, the company develops an integrated network management system that includes DNS and RPKI management, IP reputation monitoring, and cybersecurity tools.The platform enables businesses to centrally manage all their IP resources, ensure their security, and efficiently expand their network infrastructure. IP address lease prices on the platform start from $0.5 per month, allowing companies to expand without significant initial investments. Meanwhile, IPXO ensures transparent and secure ecosystem operation by implementing advanced cybersecurity solutions and strict customer verification."Looking ahead, we see three main directions for growth," Varnelytė outlines. "We'll focus on profitable sales growth through existing IP resources and new partnerships, platform development based on direct customer feedback, and AI tool implementation to enhance our speed and flexibility."IPXO is the world's largest fully automated IP address lease and monetization platform, serving over 1,000 business clients. The platform currently manages more than 5.4 million IP addresses. Since September 2023, the company has been developing its next-generation IP address management and cybersecurity tool.The IPXO group reported sales revenue of 20.2 million dollars in 2024. The company currently employs 69 people.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.