IPXO unveils Next-Gen IPAM to transform public IP address management

IPXO launches Next-Gen IPAM platform to centralize public IP management with advanced monitoring and security across all RIRs.

IPXO’s platform stood out because everything is right before your eyes. The openness and honesty of the platform made us feel confident in our decision to partner with them.” — Philip Kelly from 2pifi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPXO , a comprehensive IP address marketplace and management platform provider, announced the launch of its Next-Gen IPAM (Public IP Address Management) platform, a centralized solution designed to transform how organizations manage their resources allocated by RIRs.Effective management of public IP resources has become increasingly complex across multiple systems – RIRs, geolocation tools, abuse management platforms, and routing databases. Until now, network administrators have lacked a centralized platform specifically designed for public IP address management, forcing them to rely on fragmented approaches using spreadsheets and disconnected tools.This fragmentation leads to inefficiencies, security vulnerabilities, and compliance challenges when managing valuable public IP assets.ADDRESSING CRITICAL CHALLENGES IN IP MANAGEMENTThe Next-Gen IPAM solution addresses several pain points faced by organizations managing public IP portfolios.Organizations often struggle to maintain clear oversight of IP allocations across multiple Regional Internet Registries (RIRs), leading to underutilization and management conflicts. Without comprehensive monitoring, networks become susceptible to IP hijacking, abuse, and reputation damage. Manual processes slow down provisioning, increase human error, and consume valuable IT resources, ultimately resulting in significant unnecessary business expenses and opportunity costs that could have been avoided with proper centralized management.Additionally, meeting regulatory requirements across different jurisdictions becomes increasingly difficult without centralized visibility, putting businesses at risk of compliance penalties and service disruptions.A UNIFIED SOLUTION FOR MODERN NETWORK REQUIREMENTSIPXO's Next-Gen IPAM provides a complete suite of tools designed to simplify and enhance public IP address management.The platform features a unified dashboard offering a centralized view of all public IP resources across multiple RIRs with detailed tracking and allocation capabilities. Users benefit from advanced monitoring with constant insights on BGP changes, IP reputation shifts, and geolocation updates.Security and compliance are enhanced through automated validation of RPKI, analysis of routing data, and continuous monitoring of IP health. The system helps identify underutilized or misallocated IP assets to maximize efficiency, while comprehensive geolocation management provides visibility of prefix geolocation across five providers with inconsistency detection.The platform offers flexible resource management options to accommodate organizations of all sizes. Furthermore, users can either import specific prefixes they want to monitor – even a single subnet – or discover all resources allocated to their organization, providing visibility into potentially overlooked or forgotten IP assets.STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE IN AN IPV4-SCARCE ECOSYSTEMManaging both shorter IPv4 addresses and significantly longer IPv6 addresses in traditional tools like spreadsheets creates substantial complexity for network administrators.IPXO's Next-Gen IPAM provides a centralized view for monitoring comprehensive network data, including IPv4/IPv6 resources, ASN information, BGP announcements, ROAs, IRRs, and prefix health status. This unified approach to public IP management delivers critical business intelligence about resource utilization and security posture, ensuring proactive response to potential threats.In today's environment where IPv4 addresses command premium prices on the transfer market, organizations need to maximize the value of their existing resources. Next-Gen IPAM provides the visibility and tools needed to identify underutilized assets, improve allocation efficiency, and make data-driven decisions about IP resource investment.The solution complements IPXO's existing suite of IP services, including its IP Marketplace for leasing and monetization, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for all IP resource needs.However, the Next-Gen IPAM also functions as a standalone product for organizations focused specifically on improving their public IP management practices.TRUSTED BY INDUSTRY LEADERSIPXO has established itself as a trusted partner in IP resource management, working with leading technology companies across hosting, cybersecurity, business intelligence, content delivery, and telecommunications sectors. The company's solutions help manage and optimize millions of IP addresses globally, contributing to a more sustainable internet ecosystem.“IPXO’s platform stood out because everything is right before your eyes. The openness and honesty of the platform made us feel confident in our decision to partner with them” emphasizes Philip Kelly from 2pifi.IPXO's Next-Gen IPAM is available immediately, with a free tier that allows organizations to test the platform's capabilities with a few subnets before committing to a paid plan.ABOUT IPXOIPXO provides a comprehensive IP address management platform with innovative solutions for IP leasing, monetization, and management. Through its automated marketplace and robust management tools, IPXO enables organizations to optimize their IP resources while contributing to a more sustainable internet ecosystem. The platform supports all five RIRs and provides integrated solutions for technical management, security, and compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.