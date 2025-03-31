IPv4 Address Lease Price Overview 2024 and Insights

IPv4 purchase prices throughout 2024, showing significant decrease in large block prices while smaller blocks maintained stability. Cost comparison for a /20 block (4,096 IPs) showing significant first-year savings through leasing versus purchasing.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IPv4 market continues to demonstrate its dynamic nature as we move further into the era of IPv4 scarcity. While IPv6 adoption progresses slowly, organizations worldwide still rely heavily on IPv4 resources to maintain and expand their digital presence.This ongoing demand, coupled with limited resource availability, creates an interesting market environment where both traditional purchasing and modern leasing solutions play crucial roles.2024 IPV4 PURCHASE MARKET OVERVIEW The IPv4 market in 2024 presented a complex landscape of price movements and strategic shifts.Large block (/16) prices experienced the most dramatic changes, starting at $50 per IP address in early 2024 before settling around $35 by year's end. This 30% decrease in large block prices suggests a significant market adjustment, potentially influenced by changing enterprise strategies and resource utilization patterns. This volatility makes purchasing IP addresses a risky investment.Meanwhile, medium-sized blocks (/17-/19) demonstrated more stability, maintaining average prices between $35-38 per address throughout most of the year. Smaller blocks (/20-/24) showed the most consistent pricing, typically ranging from $32-35 per address, indicating a mature market segment with predictable demand.Several factors shaped these market dynamics. Increased availability of larger blocks contributed to price adjustments in the /16 segment. Meanwhile, Regional regulatory variations created different pricing environments across markets. Also, Strategic adaptations saw organizations increasingly exploring hybrid approaches to IP resource management.IPv4 LEASING MARKET: PRICE ANALYSIS 2024The IP leasing market in 2024 demonstrated stability and continued growth, offering a stark contrast to the purchase market's volatility.The IPXO Marketplace , as demonstrated by IPXO's comprehensive data, maintained remarkable stability throughout 2024. The average lease price across all RIRs was $0.50 per IP address, which only slightly increased from 2023's average of $0.49.APNIC consistently commanded premium rates, reaching as high as $0.83 in May 2024; AFRINIC offered the most competitive pricing, averaging $0.42 across the year; ARIN showed steady appreciation from $0.41 in January to $0.47 by December; LACNIC demonstrated consistent performance between $0.46-$0.58 throughout most of the year, peaking at $0.72 in July; RIPE NCC maintained the most consistent pricing, averaging $0.43 with minimal fluctuation.The pricing variations across different RIRs directly reflect their respective policy environments and IP address availability:“Over 95% of IP addresses in the IPXO Marketplace come from RIPE NCC and ARIN due to these registries' more lenient sustainability policies that fully allow IP monetization. This supply concentration explains why RIPE NCC maintained the most consistent pricing (averaging $0.43) throughout 2024”, explains Paulius Judickas, VP of Strategic Alliances at IPXO.“Meanwhile, APNIC commanded premium rates (peaking at $0.83 in May) due to severe supply constraints – despite growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region, registry policies effectively prohibit most organizations from monetizing their resources, with the exception of legacy space. This has created a situation where companies in APNIC regions often announce IPs just to keep them marked as "in use" rather than monetizing them through leasing.”This policy-driven scarcity, combined with APNIC's rapid digital growth, creates a significant price premium for the limited APNIC resources available in IPXO's Marketplace.IPv4 PURCHASE VS. LEASE INSIGHTS: COST ANALYSIS AND SAVINGSConsider a business requiring IP resources for their operations, comparing purchasing versus leasing through IPXO.At 2024's average purchase price of $35 per IP, acquiring a /20 block (4,096 addresses) requires an upfront investment of $143,360. However, this initial price represents only part of the total cost. Organizations must also account for RIR maintenance fees, transfer costs, and potential broker commissions.More concerning is the significant risk of asset depreciation – as demonstrated by the /16 blocks that lost approximately 30% of their value in 2024 alone. This means a company that purchased a /16 block (65,536 IPs) for $50 per IP in early 2023 would have seen their $3.2 million investment depreciate by nearly $1 million by year-end.By contrast, leasing the same resources through IPXO eliminates these risks entirely. A /16 block at IPXO's 2024 average rate of $0.50 per IP monthly would cost approximately $393,216 annually – with no exposure to market volatility, RIR administrative fees, and no depreciation concerns. The leasing package includes a comprehensive dashboard to view and manage your resources, abuse monitoring, and dedicated customer support solutions.For organizations requiring more advanced control, IPXO offers additional specialized tools within the platform, such as Next-Gen IPAM for geolocation management and expanded analytics. This modular approach allows businesses to customize their resource management experience while maintaining the core benefits of the leasing model.IPv4 MARKET OUTLOOK 2025As we move into 2025, several indicators suggest continued evolution in the IPv4 market. The stabilization seen in late 2024, particularly after the significant adjustments in larger block segments, may face new pressures as digital infrastructure continues to expand globally."AI is influencing the market, and more requests are coming from AI companies to collect data," notes Paulius Judickas. This technology-driven demand is creating new pressure on IP resources, particularly for smaller subnet segments like /24s, which now dominate lease transactions.Industry experts anticipate price increases in both purchasing and leasing markets. The leasing market is expected to build on its consistent performance, with IPXO data indicating healthy utilization rates exceeding 81% entering 2025. Organizations that prioritize flexible deployment options and cost predictability will be best positioned to navigate these evolving market conditions in what promises to be a dynamic year for IP resource management.

