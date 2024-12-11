Texan Glass & Solar Control Offers ADAS Calibration Services

Leading Texas glass specialist launches ADAS calibration services, enhancing vehicle safety after windshield replacements.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texan Glass & Solar Control, a family-owned business renowned for its exceptional service and quality in the glass and solar control industry, offers Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration services. This critical service ensures proper functioning of vital vehicle safety systems following windshield replacements.

"Modern vehicles rely heavily on ADAS features for driver and passenger safety," explains A.J. Duensing, Vice President of Texan Glass & Solar. "Even a minor misalignment of these systems by mere millimeters can compromise their effectiveness. Our calibration service helps protect lives by ensuring these systems work exactly as intended."

The service is now available at the company's North and South Houston locations, complementing their comprehensive auto, residential, and commercial glass solutions. ADAS calibration is performed using state-of-the-art equipment by certified technicians.

Texan Glass & Solar Control is well known for its broad service coverage, including both metropolitan and suburban areas across Texas. In addition to providing services for auto glass replacement and ADAS calibration, they also serve residential and commercial clients. Their locations include:

• North Houston (all services offered)

• South Houston (all services offered)

• Dallas (automotive services only)

• Beaumont (automotive services only)

• Victoria (automotive and solar screens)

• Corpus Christi (automotive, screens, and tint)

Each location offers services to a 50-70 mile radius, ensuring customers across Texas have access to the company's top-tier services.

Recent customer Edward Scibek shares his experience: "I recently had the windshield replaced on my Nissan Pathfinder, from the time I made the call to see about price and availability, Texan Glass was First Class. The technician Jason, who did the replacement at my home, was absolutely professional, knowledgeable and courteous. He completed the work as promised and did a fantastic job. I highly recommend them."

Since its establishment in 2000, Texan Glass & Solar Control has expanded to seven brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, including Dallas, Beaumont, Victoria, and Corpus Christi. The company's 9,300-square-foot corporate facility in The Woodlands features a full showroom and state-of-the-art design center.

Another satisfied customer, Mark, emphasizes the company's commitment to quality: "Great service and price. I will never go anywhere else for auto glass. Amy was very helpful with the quote, getting my order placed & scheduled to make sure my new windshield was correct and promptly scheduled. Nick showed up when promised with the new windshield for my 1960 Ford pickup. He is an excellent craftsman and had it installed in no time."

For more information about ADAS calibration services or to schedule an appointment, visit the company website or call +1 281-296-6200.

About Texan Glass & Solar Control

Texan Glass & Solar Control (https://www.texanglass.com/houston-texas-glass-solar-control/) is the largest glass & solar control company in all of Texas! Serving The Metro Houston area and surrounding with glass and outdoor shade solutions: Aldine, Conroe, Grangerland, Hufsmith, Egypt, Spring, Tomball, Patton Village, Splendora, New Caney, Porter, Humble, Atascocita, Eastgate, The Woodlands, The Woodlands Auto Glass Repair, Cleveland, Cut and Shoot, Victoria Auto Glass, Panorama Village, Jersey Village, Cypress, Hockley, Waller, Magnolia, Todd Mission, Katy Auto Glass Repair, Baytown, Corpus Christi Auto Glass Service, Sugar Land, Fresno, League City, Galveston, Mont Belvieu, Brookshire, Rosenberg, Willis, Texas City, Alvin, Liberty, and other Houston cities and suburbs.

Contact Details:

North Houston

24625 Budde Rd.

The Woodlands, TX 77380

https://maps.app.goo.gl/hEpYwiESABpzDA7eA

South Houston

8833 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77054

https://maps.app.goo.gl/W1aL8Qe4rLM7DkFV8

Dallas

2214 Paddock Way Dr Suite 185, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

https://maps.app.goo.gl/fRK6rcRzhDZdzEpH6

Forth Worth

8901 West Fwy Suite 149, Fort Worth, TX 76116

https://maps.app.goo.gl/JuxaCmY2bEmm8U4r7

Corpus Christi

3253 S Padre Island Dr # A, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4cNgRTDbwXCS1RjC8

Victoria

3811 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX 77901

https://maps.app.goo.gl/mPUyVpxdYgjpfxrA8

Beaumont

2480 W Cardinal Dr #2, Beaumont, TX 77705

https://maps.app.goo.gl/c9V22Cq24tUkPssC7

