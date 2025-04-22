PumpAlarm.com Offers Cellular Sewage Ejector Alarm Kit for Homeowners and Businesses

Indianapolis-based company offers innovative monitoring solution to protect properties from sewage system failures & basement flooding using cellular technology

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions, offers Cellular Sewage Ejector Alarm Kit designed to protect residential and commercial properties from costly basement flooding and water damage caused by sewage system failures.

The new kit, priced at $296.00, utilizes cellular technology to provide continuous monitoring and real-time alerts even during power outages, addressing a critical vulnerability in conventional Wi-Fi-based monitoring systems. The comprehensive solution includes a cellular alarm unit, rugged sewer ejector pit float switch, batteries, mounting hardware, and installation guide.

"Our Cellular Sewage Ejector Alarm Kit fills an important gap in the residential monitoring sector," said Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com. "When conventional Wi-Fi monitors fail during power outages, properties remain vulnerable to water damage. By utilizing cellular technology, we ensure continuous monitoring and alerts, even in the event of a power failure."

The kit offers comprehensive monitoring capabilities including power outage detection, temperature monitoring, water level tracking, and floor water detection. Designed for DIY installation, the system aims to provide property owners with an accessible solution for protecting their basements from sewage-related damage.

Customer Thomas J. shared his experience: "With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand."

The all-in-one kit includes:

• 1 Cellular Alarm Unit

• 1 Rugged Sewer Ejector Pit Float Switch

• 4 AA Batteries for backup power

• 4 Mounting Straps

• 2 Hose Clamps

• 3 Mount Screws & Plastic Anchors

• 1 Quick Start Installation Guide

Key features designed for maximum reliability and ease of use include:

• Power Monitoring: Alerts you instantly during power outages and confirms when power is restored, crucial for maintaining system operation.

• Temperature Monitoring: Keeps track of temperature extremes with adjustable alarm levels, preventing potential freezing or overheating issues.

• Water Level Monitoring: Utilizes a precise and reliable float switch to trigger alerts at specific high or low water levels, preventing overflows or dry runs.

• Floor Water Detection: Provides early warnings at the first sign of water on the floor, enabling prompt action.

• Instant Alerts: Combines fast detection with dependable cellular communication for real-time notifications.

• DIY Installation: Engineered for straightforward, user-friendly setup with basic tools.

"PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures," noted customer John K.

According to the company, effective sewage system monitoring requires reliable alerts, comprehensive monitoring capabilities, easy installation, and durable components—all features incorporated into the Cellular Sewage Ejector Alarm Kit.

The product comes with a one-year bumper-to-bumper warranty covering any issues with the 4G device. Additionally, PumpAlarm.com offers a money-back guarantee on service throughout the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

Steve K., another satisfied customer, stated: "PumpAlarm and sensors are a sigh of relief."

Established in 2013, PumpAlarm.com leverages over two decades of collective experience inherited from its affiliate company, OmniSite, which designs monitoring systems for municipalities nationwide. The company identified the vulnerability in residential monitoring systems during power outages and developed cellular-based solutions to address this specific need.

The Cellular Sewage Ejector Alarm Kit is available for purchase through the company's the online shop at https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop. For more information about the company monitoring solutions, visit the company website or call +1 888-454-5051.

###

About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com (https://www.pumpalarm.com/about-us) is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

• To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

• PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

• The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.