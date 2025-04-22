ElevateOS Powers Resident Experience at The Lindley, a Premier Community by Toll Brothers and Greystar

The company’s technology platform enhances resident services at newly opened luxury multifamily property in Illinois.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElevatedOS, a provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities, today announced the implementation of its resident experience platform at The Lindley, a new luxury residential community developed by Toll Brothers and Greystar in San Diego.

The Lindley has integrated the ElevateOS platform to deliver residential services through a single application, allowing residents to access building operations and amenities without downloading multiple apps. The platform enables residents to submit maintenance requests, register for fitness classes, and book services through one interface.

"Modern luxury residents expect seamless technology integration with their living experience," said Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of ElevateOS. "The Lindley represents how property developers and managers can enhance resident satisfaction through unified technology solutions from day one of operations."

The implementation at The Lindley expands ElevateOS's presence in the multifamily luxury residential market. The company currently serves property managers and landlords across the United States, focusing on Class A communities seeking to improve resident engagement.

ElevateOS was launched in 2014 and offers services to luxury apartment buildings. In 2024, the company rebranded and introduced its "all-in-one" technology platform designed to address fragmentation in resident service technology.

The ElevateOS system combines traditional building operations functionality with service booking capabilities. Property managers at communities like The Lindley can use the platform to streamline resident communications, manage amenities, and facilitate hotel-style concierge services.

ElevateOS received recognition for its technology solution when it won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards. The company reports it achieved over 100 percent growth in 2021 and works with luxury apartment communities across the country.

ElevateOS's platform differentiates itself by combining traditional property management technology with human-powered hospitality services. While competitors focus solely on digital solutions for lease management, rent payments, and maintenance work orders, ElevateOS integrates these essentials with concierge-style personal services, professional event planning, and amenity management through a single, custom branded resident app.

"What sets us apart is our understanding that building an app is easy, but managing people and services is hard," added Koczwara. "We do both, providing property managers with technology that not only handles operations but delivers experiences that build community and brand loyalty."

Since launching its all-in-one technology platform in 2017, ElevateOS has experienced significant growth, including over 100 percent expansion in 2021. The company currently partners with the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry and was recognized with gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards. ElevateOS now supports over 800 total multifamily communities across the U.S., their operations teams, and 200,000+ residents across 230 cities. The ElevateOS team has completed over 1 million personal services and hosted over 10,000 resident events.

To learn more about ElevaedOS or schedule a demo, visit the company website or call +1 312-600-4968.

About ElevatedOS

ElevateOS (https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us) provides the only all-in-one community operating system that combines a resident super app, centralized manager hub, and on-site concierge services into a single platform. The resident super app can be branded to any community, which not only attracts more residents but also boosts engagement, satisfaction, and retention. The centralized manager hub reduces operational expenses by eliminating tech stack bloat and allowing property managers to operate on-site, in pods, or fully remote. ElevateOS also provides in-demand, hotel-style personal concierge services such as housekeeping, pet walking and grooming, massage, fitness, handyman services, and more to provide a first-class resident living experience. ElevateOS clients reduce point solutions by upwards of 75%, increase their NOI by $23 per unit per month, and increase resident retention by 10%.

