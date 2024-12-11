CEBINA and Danube BioVentures announce the launch of TAG Therapeutics developing a new approach for telomere pathologies

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danube Labs, a life science acceleration partnership formed by CEBINA GmbH (Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator), Evotec SE and the biotech fund Danube BioVentures, announces the launch of TAG Therapeutics, a biotech start-up developing TeloblockTM, an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)-based precision medicine approach to tackle telomere pathologies and age-related diseases. Originating from the work of the world leading scientist in cellular senescence Fabrizio d’Adda di Fagagna, PhD, at the IFOM Institute in Milan, Italy, TAG Therapeutics is poised to transform the treatment landscape for diseases caused by telomere dysfunction, such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Short Telomere Syndrome diseases.

Danube Labs (www.danubelabs.eu) is a pioneering incubation program created by CEBINA, Evotec, and Danube BioVentures and accelerates academic life science projects originating from research institutes in the CEE and Northern Italy with the goal to create new ventures or partnering with the pharma industry via licensing. TAG Therapeutics is the first biotech company founded by the Danube Labs partners, the result of successful completion of the project incubation phase. Fabrizio d’Adda di Fagagna and IFOM are joining as co-founders and shareholders.

TAG’s platform technology TeloblockTM, is based on an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) targeting the RNA produced at shortened or damaged telomeres. Teloblock inhibits specifically the DNA Damage Response at the telomeres and counteracts the down-stream pathological processes that lead to cellular senescence and inflammation. The TeloblockTM technology has broad applicability to a wide range of human diseases that are associated with telomere shortening and loss of integrity, such as IPF. The familial form and sporadic IPF cases present with short telomeres, accounting for approximately one quarter of IPF patients. Additional indications are the Short Telomere Syndromes with inherited mutations in genes coding for telomere components and associated with bone marrow failure (such dyskeratosis congenita and aplastic anaemia). Numerous diseases that are associated with aging and telomere dysfunction are potential targets for the TeloblockTM technology, including chronic kidney disease, certain types of cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease.

“In the Danube Labs acceleration program, the lead therapeutic ASO has been selected and confirmed to be a suitable candidate for clinical development, based on in vivo proof-of-concept in several translational animal models and characterization in industry-standard preclinical assays. We are developing TeloblockTM initially for IPF, and then extend our pipeline to various genetic and aging-related disorders.” commented Eszter Nagy, MD, PhD, CEO of TAG Therapeutics.

“TAG Therapeutics is born out of a deep commitment to addressing the molecular causes of aging and telomere-related diseases,” said Fabrizio d’Adda di Fagagna, TAG's scientific founder. “By targeting the root causes of cellular senescence, we aim to develop therapies that are disease-modifying and potentially curative.”

“TAG Therapeutics represents precisely the kind of innovative, high-impact opportunity that Danube BioVentures seeks to support,” said Patrick Aisher, Director of Danube BioVentures. “By backing cutting-edge approaches like TeloblockTM, we’re helping to advance next-generation solutions in healthcare that can bring measurable outcomes and value, not only for patients but also for the entire biotech investment ecosystem."

Through its TeloblockTM platform, TAG is poised to rapidly advancing its product development program supported by seed financing and building a broad pipeline, addressing unmet medical needs across multiple therapeutic areas. The company’s mission is to offer hope to patients suffering from previously untreatable telomere-related conditions, using its proprietary precision medicine solution where traditional approaches have fallen short.

ABOUT CEBINA

CEBINA GmbH – Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator is an Austria-based biotechnology company committed to advancing entrepreneurship in CEE by bridging the gap between innovative, cutting-edge academic research and the biotech/pharma industry by identifying and nurturing early-stage life science projects with product development and commercialization potential. CEBINA, as a biotech incubator builds new companies, offers R&D, operational, management and financing services, office and laboratory facilities to biotech start-ups in Vienna.

ABOUT Danube BioVentures

Danube BioVentures manages a series of venture capital funds focused on pharmaceutical drug development and biomedical innovations from early-stage projects. The firm offers investors access to the rapidly evolving biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, leveraging the deep scientific expertise and market knowledge of its strategic partners.

ABOUT IFOM ETS

IFOM ETS - the Institute of Molecular Oncology founded and supported by AIRC Foundation is a leading cancer research institute based in Milan, Italy, with international outreach in Japan. The institute is focused on the study of cancer formation and development at molecular level, with a strong emphasis on rapidly translating research findings into clinical benefit for cancer patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.