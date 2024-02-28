CEBINA announces the launch of DanubeNeuro, an acceleration program for innovative neuroscience research

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEBINA GmbH, Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator, announces today the launch of the DanubeNeuro program advancing breakthrough innovative academic research projects in the field of neurodegeneration, dementia and aging. Supported by a dedicated group of family office and venture capital investors, the DanubeNeuro acceleration program will identify and develop groundbreaking research projects with potential to deliver innovative drugs, diagnostic methods, disease biomarkers and imaging approaches in the neurodegenerative diseases field. Investors include Dolby Family Ventures, Hong Kong based Kinled Holding Ltd, and the Swiss Wild (Leica/Wild-Leitz) Family Office.

Neurodegenerative disorders and dementia developing in the aging brain represent major and growing unmet medical needs worldwide, with increasingly profound implications for public health and societal well-being. There is an imminent need for new approaches to tackle complex neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Applying the unique innovation ecosystem developed at CEBINA, an extended team with neuroscience expertise will identify innovative projects from universities and research institutions to develop these into mature opportunities, primed for biotech company formation or out-licencing.

"With DanubeNeuro, we aim to catalyse innovation in the field of neurodegeneration, by fast-tracking early-stage academic research towards commercialization. Our ambitious aspiration is fuelled by the very positive experience from our ongoing, therapeutic field agnostic acceleration program, called Danube Labs run in partnership with Evotec SE and CEBINA Bridge Capital. We are thrilled to bring our entrepreneurial expertise and experience in drug development to the field of neuroscience, and committed to supporting innovators who have the potential to redefine the future of neuroscience and make a profound impact on healthcare and beyond." commented Eszter Nagy, MD PhD, founder and CEO&CSO of CEBINA.

“We are delighted to support CEBINA’s new acceleration program DanubeNeuro and to develop new solutions for the most pressing unmet medical needs in the CNS area, with the potential to create exceptional value for our investors. The goal of DanubeNeuro is to become a leading accelerator for CNS projects, building a portfolio of synergistic projects and further investment opportunities in the new companies." said Patrick Aisher, strategic investment advisor of CEBINA.

Vanja Nagy, PhD, neuroscientist, Program Director of DanubeNeuro, commented: “I am immensely proud to be part of the DanubeNeuro’s unique approach in identifying and accelerating fledgling transformative projects. We are on the heels of the first FDA approval in 20 years for Alzheimer’s disease treatment which is also the first ever disease modifying therapy available, so it is a fantastic time to contribute to the revived activity of the field and to develop innovative medicines and diagnostics leveraging from the exploding new scientific insight in this space.”

DanubeNeuro features a rolling application process. Applications can be submitted at danubeneuro.com.

ABOUT CEBINA

CEBINA GmbH – Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator (https://www.cebina.eu/) is an Austria-based biotechnology company committed to advancing entrepreneurship through creating and nurturing early-stage life science projects to develop new medicines and cutting-edge technologies. CEBINA actively identifies academic projects with product development potential to create new companies and investment opportunities. CEBINA, as a biotech incubator also offers R&D, operational, management and financing services, office and laboratory facilities to early and medium stage biotech companies.

CONTACT

Martina Bellasio, PhD

Senior Business Development Manager

martina.bellasio@cebina.eu

tel: +43 6763731573

www.danubeneuro.com