CEBINA and Charles River Laboratories announce strategic collaboration to accelerate neuroscience research

VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEBINA GmbH, Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator, and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL), announce today a strategic collaboration within the acceleration program DanubeNeuro, an initiative focused on identifying and advancing pioneering academic research projects with the potential to create new drugs and innovative technologies in the field of neurodegeneration.

With the trend of increasing lifespan, age-related conditions such as neurodegenerative disorders represent major unmet medical needs globally, carrying significant and growing public health and societal implications. Given the urgent need for novel strategies and approaches to address complex diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, efforts to accelerate the development of innovative academic ideas into viable drug development programs are imperative.

CEBINA’s DanubeNeuro acceleration program identifies and develops pioneering research projects with the potential to create innovative drugs, diagnostic methods, disease biomarkers, and imaging techniques for neurodegenerative diseases. CEBINA is scouting cutting edge research projects from academic institutions worldwide and applies a comprehensive selection process covering the key aspects of drug discovery and early phase product development. Projects selected for acceleration within DanubeNeuro will benefit from CEBINA’s experience from other acceleration programs, in particular the Danube Labs that focuses on CEE region and therapeutic field agnostic. Charles River’s knowledge and extensive expertise in drug discovery and development in the CNS field will enhance this program’s potential to accelerate innovation in neurodegeneration. DanubeNeuro is supported by a dedicated fund, Danube BioVentures. "We are thrilled to partner with Charles River for our new acceleration program, DanubeNeuro," commented Eszter Nagy, MD, PhD, CEO&CSO of CEBINA. "Charles River’s unparalleled expertise in the development of neurotherapeutics will significantly support us in selection and development process of product candidates. This collaboration will not only bring forth projects with the highest potential, but also de-risks this complex and challenging process for investors. We are prepared to reach our, ultimate goal: improving the lives of patients and their desperate families."

“Since we launched DanubeNeuro 6 months ago, we have been impressed by the quality and quantity of academic research programs with highly innovative propositions and novel, disease modifying approaches to neurodegeneration. By collaborating with Charles River, we are tapping into vast experience and hands-on know-how in CNS drug development that substantially strengthens our initiative to execute drug discovery projects and deliver, high-quality product candidates for further development”, remarked Vanja Nagy, PhD, Scientific Program Director of DanubeNeuro.

"Being part of DanubeNeuro and collaborating with CEBINA aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation," said Aidan Synnott, PhD, Corporate Vice President, Global Discovery Services at Charles River. "We are eager to contribute our expertise to this acceleration program and support the next generation of breakthroughs in neuroscience."

DanubeNeuro features a rolling application process. Applications can be submitted at danubeneuro.com.

ABOUT CEBINA

CEBINA GmbH – Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator is an Austria-based biotechnology company committed to advancing entrepreneurship in CEE by bridging the gap between innovative, cutting edge academic research and the biotech/pharma industry by identifying and nurturing early-stage life science projects with product development and commercialization potential. CEBINA, as a biotech incubator also offers R&D, operational, management and financing services, office and laboratory facilities to biotech start-ups in Vienna.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.



CONTACT

Martina Bellasio, PhD

Senior Business Development Manager

martina.bellasio@cebina.eu

tel: +43 6763731573

www.danubeneuro.com

Charles River Investor Contact:

Todd Spencer

Corporate Vice President,

Investor Relations

781.222.6455

todd.spencer@crl.com

Charles River Media Contact:

Amy Cianciaruso

Corporate Vice President,

Chief Communications Officer

781.222.6168

amy.cianciaruso@crl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.