On 13 November 2024, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre hosted the online launch of Phase 3 of the Mentorship Programme for African Heritage Professionals. The event was opened by Mr Lazare Eloundou-Assomo, Director of World Heritage, who announced the engagement of a further 20 mentees as part of Phase 3 and invited the new generation of African heritage experts to World Heritage system by encouraging them to continue exploring and learning to transform Africa’s heritage landscape and inspire future generations.

Opening remarks were also delivered by Her Excellency Ms. Greer Alblas, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Australia to UNESCO, His Excellency Mr. François Nkulikiyimfura, Chairman of the Africa Group, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Rwanda to UNESCO, and Mr. Paul Ngafack, Representative of IUCN.

The launch event was attended by more than 100 participants, including State Party representatives, partners from the ABs, mentees and mentors of the Programme, and members of the Secretariat (Field Offices and HQ).

A programme supported by UNESCO Member States

"Australia is delighted to be supporting this important Programme […] that is about connecting and learning from one another, forming friendships and partnerships as we take care of these beautiful properties that are entrusted to us” H.E. Ms. Greer Alblas, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Australia to UNESCO

« Ce programme se distingue par son approche inclusive en impliquant activement les communautés locales, et en favorisant l’intégration des femmes dans la gestion de ce patrimoine » S. Exc. Monsieur François Nkulikiyimfura, Ambassadeur et Délégué Permanent de la République rwandaise auprès de l’UNESCO

“Thanks to my work in this programme, I was invited by my government to be part of the team to work on the next nomination for my country” Mr Adalberto Tavares, a current mentee from Cabo Verde

2025 Target reached

The target set by the Strategy for World Heritage in Africa to mentor 60 junior experts (30 men and 30 women) by 2025 will therefore be reached. This has been made possible thanks to the generous financial and technical support of our partners, namely the Governments of Australia, China, France, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Republic of Korea and ICCROM.

46 African States have at least one mentee engaged in the Programme (in Green). Only 8 countries do not have mentees yet (in Red)

An additional target is to make sure that by 2029, each African country has at least 2 mentees empowered and engaged in the World Heritage system and given a chance to participate in the successful implementation of the 1972 World Heritage Convention in Africa.

Testimonials and success stories were shared by mentees and mentors of the Programme, highlighting the importance of building sustainability to engage further the mentees and accompany, train, and expose them to better opportunities in the international environment.

« J’encourage tous les nouveaux mentorés à poursuivre ce programme, qui est un investissement de soi auquel il faut dégager du temps, être patient, être attentif, et se soumettre aux exercices et exigences du mentor » Mr Moctar, a mentee of the pilot phase, now Director General of Cultural Heritage at the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Tourism of Burkina Faso added

New perspectives for collaboration