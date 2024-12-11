The Judiciary Police urges parents to take precautions against the danger of toy syringes

MACAU, December 11 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has recently received reports from residents claiming that online shopping platforms and toy stores in neighboring regions are selling a type of toy syringe (also known as a "squishy" or "pimple popping" toy). This toy allows owners to use a syringe to inject liquid or air into a silicone doll, causing it to swell with bubbles, which can then be popped. Since the needle of the syringe is very sharp and is similar to that of a medical syringe, if teenagers imitate medical personnel by injecting air or unknown liquids into themselves or others, it can cause grave bodily harm or even death.

PJ strongly urges parents to consider quality and safety when purchasing toys for their children to avoid them coming into contact with potentially dangerous toys. If parents discover that their children possess potentially hazardous toys, they should patiently communicate with their child to understand if the latter is experiencing emotional distress. Seek assistance promptly if necessary.

Parents and schools should closely monitor youths and remain vigilant. They should enhance educational efforts for teenagers to elevate awareness of personal safety and be law-abiding citizens. They should also work together to create a safe and healthy environment for youths to grow.

The Judiciary Police also advises adolescents to beware of their safety when playing and avoid buying or contacting any hazardous item that can endanger themselves or others, as their actions might lead to tragedies and criminal responsibilities.