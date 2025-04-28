CE meets Zhongshan official to promote ties

MACAU, April 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said Macao and Zhongshan should build upon their existing solid foundation of cooperation, and continue to work in concert to achieve, through their collaborative efforts, even more fruitful outcomes.

The Chief Executive made the remarks at a meeting in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, with Secretary of the Zhongshan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Zhongshan Municipal People’s Congress, Mr Guo Wenhai.

Mr Sam has been leading a delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government on a two-day visit to three mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, namely Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen. The delegation visited Zhuhai in the afternoon on Sunday (27 April).

During this morning’s meeting in Zhongshan, Mr Sam said Macao and Zhongshan enjoyed a long-standing friendly relationship, maintaining close bilateral ties. He noted that Zhongshan has in recent years seen rapid development, with strong social and economic growth momentum, which presented significant potential for closer cooperation with Macao across various sectors. He expressed hopes of further deepening exchanges and reciprocal cooperation between the two cities, while encouraging enterprises from both sides to seize opportunities and expand their business.

The MSAR Government would steadily progress existing cooperative projects between Macao and Zhongshan, said Mr Sam. By continuing to support Macao enterprises in exploring business opportunities on the mainland, the MSAR Government aimed to enhance effectiveness of collaboration in areas including economic and trade relations, biomedicine, cultural tourism, high-tech industries, and higher education.

Mr Sam said this morning’s visit illustrated Zhongshan’s well-developed biopharmaceutical industry. Macao has dedicated increasing effort to promote industry related to traditional Chinese medicine. He suggested both sides could explore establishing a demonstration base for “Macao formulas, Guangdong production” to facilitate integrated development of the healthcare sector within the Greater Bay Area.

In addition, Mr Sam noted Zhongshan has built an effective platform for cultivating and retaining high-tech talent, while Macao had State Key Laboratories with a high degree of international openness. The two cities could leverage their respective advantages for mutual benefit.

On cultural tourism, Mr Sam stated that the opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link strengthened connectivity within the Greater Bay Area. Fresh achievements in regional tourism cooperation are expected as a result of those favourable conditions.

Other members of the MSAR Government delegation attending today’s meeting included: the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man; the President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr U U Sang; and the President of the Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Pun Wa Kin.

Other officials present were: the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, Ms Chen Liwen; the Chairman of the CPPCC Zhongshan Municipal Committee, Mr Zhuang Shujun; Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Zhongshan Municipal People’s Congress, Mr Li Changchun; member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee and Vice Mayor, Mr Ye Hongguang; member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee and Director of the United Front Work Department, Ms Liu Meixin; member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee and Director of the Organisation Department, Mr Liang Zicai; and Vice Mayor of Zhongshan, Mr Lu Gang.

Prior to the meeting, the MSAR Government delegation visited the Zhongshan Institute for Drug Discovery, where they received briefings on innovative drug research and development, and the integration of industry, academia and research. The delegation also gained greater insight into the current development of Zhongshan’s biomedical sector and its existing cooperation with Macao.

Subsequently, Mr Sam visited the Future Technology Center of the Bay Area, and had a briefing on Zhongshan’s effort – in relation to six aspects – regarding connecting with Shenzhen to promote coordinated regional development within the Greater Bay Area.