UTM Lecturer Appointed Chief Expert for WorldSkills 2026 Bakery Competition

MACAU, April 29 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) is pleased to announce that Dr. David Charles Wiley Jr., lecturer at UTM, has been officially appointed by WorldSkills International as Chief Expert for the Bakery-47 project at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, to be held in Shanghai, China from 22 to 27 September 2026. This prestigious appointment follows his previous role as Expert Lead for the 2024 competition in Lyon, France.

The position of Chief Expert carries significant responsibility within the WorldSkills Competition framework. As Chief Expert, Dr. Wiley will provide essential leadership, management and guidance for the Bakery skill competition. Serving as a key member of the Skill Management Team, his duties will include:

• Establishing optimal competition conditions to enable all participants to demonstrate their highest potential throughout the four-day event

• Overseeing all aspects of expert preparation, competition execution, and assessment procedures

• Ensuring strict adherence to competition rules, safety protocols, and standardized evaluation practices

• Maintaining the highest standards of integrity throughout the competition process

Dr. Wiley brings extensive experience to this role, having served as a Bakery expert since the 45th WorldSkills Competition in 2019. His exceptional guidance has consistently enabled participants to achieve outstanding results, earning him repeated recognition from WorldSkills International for his professional excellence and dedication.

UTM maintains a strong commitment to excellence, providing comprehensive training support for five WorldSkills Competition disciplines: Bakery, Confectionery/Patisserie, Restaurant Service, Cooking (Western) and Hotel Reception.

UTM takes great pride in Dr. Wiley's professional accomplishment and is anticipating exceptional performances from all local participants at the 2026 WorldSkills Competition.