CE meets Jiangmen officials to deepen industrial cooperation

MACAU, April 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said Macao and Jiangmen should seize opportunities arising from development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and leverage respective strengths of the two places in order to enhance synergistic effects and take high-quality development to a new stage.

The Chief Executive had a meeting in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province, with Secretary of the Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Secretary of the Leading Party Members’ Group of the Standing Committee of the Jiangmen Municipal People's Congress, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Jiangmen Municipal People’s Congress, Mr Chen Anming; and Mayor of Jiangmen, Mr Wu Xiaohui.

Mr Sam has been leading a delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government on a two-day visit covering three mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area, namely Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen. The delegation returned to Macao this evening, after visiting Zhuhai in the afternoon on Sunday (27 April), and Zhongshan this morning.

At the meeting in Jiangmen, Mr Sam expressed his pleasure to visit Jiangmen. Jiangmen is renowned as a hometown for many members of the overseas Chinese community. The city has a rich history, in a manner similar to Macao, and both have cultural heritage sites. The two places could realise synergies in terms of resources and development, by creating a “multi-destination travel” tourism route with the theme of cultural heritage.

Mr Sam took note of Jiangmen’s rich land resources and convenient transportation connections within the Greater Bay Area, and its traditional industries, including textiles and apparel making, food processing, furniture manufacturing, and papermaking, which enjoyed sound prospects.

Mr Sam said his visit to Jiangmen helped him see for himself the solid foundations between Macao and Jiangmen in terms of cooperation in food manufacturing. Also, Jiangmen’s cultural tourism projects – themed around being a hometown of overseas Chinese – were a great success and a reference point for Macao.

The new-term MSAR Government dedicated full effort to promoting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, with a focus on the four major industries, and the four new industries highlighted for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, said Mr Sam.

Meanwhile, Jiangmen’s Daguang Bay Economic Zone served as a vital connector between Hong Kong, Zhuhai, and Macao, while capitalising on Jiangmen’s abundant marine resources, which presented distinct advantages for diversified industrial development. Looking ahead, Macao and Jiangmen could leverage the synergies of their complementary industries, jointly to establish a pivotal cooperation platform that will significantly contribute to the Greater Bay Area’s development.

Other members of the MSAR Government delegation attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man; the President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr U U Sang; and the President of the Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Pun Wa Kin.

Other officials present were: the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, Ms Chen Liwen; Deputy Secretary of the CPC Jiangmen Municipal Committee and Secretary of the Leading Party Members’ Group and Chairman of the Jiangmen Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Mr Zhang Lei; Deputy Secretary of the Leading Party Members’ Group and Deputy Secretary of the Standing Committee of the Jiangmen Municipal People’s Congress, Mr Ling Chuanmao; and Vice Mayor of Jiangmen and Secretary of the CPC Heshan District Committee, Mr Liu Zhigang.

Prior to the meeting, the delegation visited a Macao food manufacturing company with investment in Jiangmen, receiving a briefing on the overall operation of the factory and the company’s development. While in Jiangmen, the delegation then visited the China Qiaodu Museum of Overseas Chinese, to understand the arduous yet splendid entrepreneurial history of Wuyi overseas Chinese, and the rich Wuyi overseas Chinese culture.